LONDON, May 24 European gasoline prices
continued to slip on Thursday, despite gains in crude, as the
arbitrage window for exporting cargoes to the U.S. remained
closed and supply weighed on Europe.
"We are down from the highs, time-spreads are off... the
arbitrage window has closed again and New York has a bit of a
hangover to cure... a few unsold cargoes to place" said a
gasoline trader.
A flow of gasoline to the U.S. and other regions helped
gasoline trim stocks in Europe's ARA hub by 20 percent,
according to data by independent analyst Patrick Kulsen.
Naphtha prices tumbled to the lowest since December 2010, as
weak prices in Asia limited the opportunity for traders to
export excess supplies East.
In Asia, naphtha prices are at a 1 1/2 year low, having come
under intense pressure after news of cracker run cuts ahead
shook sellers' confidence.
Weak propane prices, a rival feedstock, are limiting
petrochemical end user demand for naphtha, which is also
weighing on the market in Europe.
GASOLINE
* Eurobob gasoline traded at $988-$1005 a tonne fob ARA
during the session, down from $1,009 a tonne fob ARA at the end
of trade on Wednesday. No barges changed hands during the
window.
* Gunvor sold a barge of premium unleaded gasoline to Conoco
at $1,016 a tonne fob ARA during the window.
* Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was little changed at
$13.67 a barrel oat 1626 GMT on Thursday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 87 cents at
$106.43 a barrel, after talks between Iran and West hit a snag
after detailed proposals to end the standoff were exchanged on
Wednesday.
* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up
0.15 percent at down $2.8765 a gallon, lagging behind U.S. crude
oil futures, up more than one percent around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.06 a barrel, sliding from $27.76 a barrel at the close on
Wednesday.
* Gasoline stocks fell by more than 20 percent to 729,000
tonnes over the past week, independent oil analyst Patrick
Kulsen said.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Trafigura sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at $825 a tonne
cif NWE, well below the previously day's bid/offer spread at
$830/$836 a tonne cif NWE.
* The drop left naphtha cargo prices at the lowest since
December 2010. One trader said European prices had declined
enough to revive demand for naphtha for export to the U.S. but
others were less optimistic.
* Naptha stocks fell to 92,000 tonnes from 109,000 tonnes
last week. Cargoes came in from Norway, Portugal, Russia,
Tunisia, while none left.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)