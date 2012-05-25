LONDON, May 25 Gasoline barges prices in
northwest Europe were little changed on Friday but rising oil
prices eroded refining margins, although profits were still a
couple of dollars higher than at the start of the week.
"Europe is very strong because of Latin America, West Africa
and Gulf pull. There is too much demand for European barrels for
export given supply, which is why we are so backwardated," said
a gasoline trader.
BNP Paribas strategists say low gasoline inventories in the
United States will leave the market more tightly balanced and
could prompt a boost in imports from Europe.
"Stocks remain below average in most regions but most
notably on the US West Coast due to an extended refinery outage
at Cherry Point that has now come to an end. Tighter US balances
are envisaged, which may encourage further arbed volumes from
ARA," the bank's commodity markets strategy group wrote on
Friday.
The East/West naphtha timespread for June was seen at $17.50
a tonne on Friday, but traders say backwardation is making it
difficult to take advantage of the differential. Asia's price
recovered from a near 1-1/2 year low on Friday, mainly on strong
Brent crude.
"Backwardation is such that the arbitrage is slammed shut.
The backwardation in a strange way actually stops the arbitrage
from working because you spend so long in the water," a naphtha
trader said.
Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix wrote on Friday
naphtha was starting to trend towards minus $15 a barrel, rather
than minus $10 a barrel, as he had predicted in early May.
"It is starting to trend this way on the combination of low
industrial demand and increased competition from LPGs," Jakob
wrote in his morning note.
The June naphtha crack to dated Brent was heard at around
minus $12.65 a barrel.
GASOLINE
* Eurobob gasoline traded at $995-$1008 a tonne fob ARA,
little changed from Thursday's $988-$1005 a tonne fob ARA. No
barges or cargoes changed hands during the window.
* Over 20 barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands
during the window at $990-$1,005 a tonne fob ARA, with Vitol
selling most of the cargoes at the lower end of the range, and
Morgan Stanley selling at the upper end.
* Most of Vitol's barges were sold to Gunvor, while
ConocoPhilips bought all three of Morgan Stanley's barges.
* Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $11.43 a
barrel, around $2 a barrel lower than the previous session, but
up from $9.74 a barrel at the close on Monday at the start of
the week.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 28 cents at
$106.83 a barrel at 1635 GMT on Friday.
* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up
0.16 percent at down $2.8812 a gallon, slightly outpacing U.S.
crude oil futures, which were almost flat around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.92 a barrel, little changed from $27.75 a barrel at the
close on Thursday.
* Gasoline stocks have fallen more than 20 percent to
729,000 tonnes over the past week, independent oil analyst
Patrick Kulsen said on Thursday, trimmed by exports to the U.S.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold a cargo to Gunvor at $832 a tonne cif NWE on
Friday, up from Thursday's $825 a tonne cif NWE window deal.
* Naphtha prices hit the lowest since December 2010 on
Thursday. Weak prices in Asia, that have also fallen to
multimonth lows, and competition by rival petrochemical
feedstock propane, are weighing on naphtha in Europe.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)