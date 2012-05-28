LONDON, May 28 Gasoline and naphtha prices recovered on Monday as oil rose and worries about Greece exiting the euro appeared to ease.

"Prices have increased because of crude, which has risen to $107.3 a barrel," a naphtha trader said.

He added that naphtha crack spreads had erased gains of around 50 cents a barrel after the window, falling back to minus $12.60 a barrel.

Gasoline refining margins were steady, retaining gains of around $2 a barrel on the week. A report that Britain's Coryton refinery would be forced to shut, after administrators said it had failed to find a buyer, did not immediately drive prices higher.

A number of traders said they still expected the refinery to survive, despite the administrator's report.

"I don't believe what has been written," one gasoline broker said.

The refinery's owner, Swiss refiner Petroplus, filed for insolvency in December.

Coryton is more complex and profitable than other Petroplus refineries and most analysts expected it to survive. So far two Petroplus refineries - Antwerp and Cressier - have found buyers.

"Its feasible they may turn it into a terminal, but Coryton was actually not a bad refinery. Kind of strange," said another products trader.

In the Mediterranean, traders said supplies were tightening and buying interest in the Middle East was supporting the market.

"Been seeing the Mediterranean stronger recently as well... Saudi Aramco is still buying, also for Yemen," said a gasoline trader.

Last month traders said Saudi Arabia will continue to help Yemen by supplying it with refined oil products in May and June.

GASOLINE

* No barges of Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window on Monday, partly due to many traders being absent for a public holiday in many countries in the region.

* One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded outside the window, with Gunvor selling to Cargill at $1,010 a tonne fob ARA, up from $995-$1008 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.

* Vitol sold a cargo of gasoline to Trafigura in the Mediterranean at $1,003 a tonne basis Santa Panagia Bay in Italy, while Gunvor sold a cargo to Greenenergy at $1,021 a tonne basis Thames, in the UK.

* Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $11.89 a barrel at 1607 GMT, little changed from Friday but session, but up from $9.74 a barrel at the close on Monday last week.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 30 cents at $107.13 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.51 percent at $2.9077 a gallon, slightly outpacing U.S. crude oil futures, which up in line with Brent around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28,23 a barrel, little changed from the close on Friday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Three cargoes changed hands during the window, and prices recovered slightly, although traders said the increase was largely due to gains in oil markets.

* Prices ranged between $838-$840 a tonne cif NWE, up from Friday's $825 a tonne cif NWE window deal.

* Vitol sold to Glencore, Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley and Shell sold to BP. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)