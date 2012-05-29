LONDON, May 29 Naphtha refining margins recovered slightly on Tuesday but still held well below last month's levels and traders saw scope for further weakness.

"Cracks can get worse, as there's no real sign of support for naphtha anywhere in the world," a broker said.

Naphtha prices and refining margins have been hit by weak end-user demand and an increase in refinery output amid ample supply of light crude from Libya.

"It's feeling sloppy for sure. There's limited U.S. demand," a trader said.

Gasoline cracks were also lifted, helped in part by a expectations that the former Petroplus refinery at Coryton in England is set to close after PwC said on Monday that this was likely.

However, analysts and market participants see only a limited, and short term impact if, as expected, the refinery does close.

GASOLINE

* No barges of Eurobob traded in the window on Tuesday, and there were just four trades before the window.

* Hess and Total sold all the barges to Gunvor. The barges changes hands at $1,006-$1016 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the $1,010 a tonne trade the previous session.

* Total sold three barges to Trafigura after the window at $1,006 a tonne fob ARA.

* Morgan Stanley sold a cargo to Greenenergy at $1,019 a tonne Thames cif, a touch lower than the $1,021 a tonne that traded on Monday.

* Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands at $1,004-$1006 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor and Morgan Stanley sold to Vitol.

* Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $13.28 a barrel at 1544 GMT, up from $11.89 around the same time the previous session.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down 81 cents at $106.30 a barrel around the same time.

* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.1 percent at $2.8903 a gallon.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.03 a barrel, slightly lower than Monday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Two cargoes changed hands during the window, both at $841 a tonne cif NWE, up slightly from the $838-$840 a tonne range on Monday.

* Vitol sold to Morgan Stanley and Trafigura sold to Chevron.

* There was a negative crack to June of $12.15 a tonne, slightly less weak than the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)