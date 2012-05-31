LONDON, May 31 Gasoline refining margins in
Europe gained slightly on Thursday, though prices retreated
sharply in line with sliding crude, and traders were downbeat
about the outlook, citing weak demand.
Traders were looking to the situation in Norway where
industrial action could hit refineries, which could give some
support if output of gasoline is hit.
Norwegian oil refineries could close down production and
petrol become scarce if a strike among government employees
continues.
Offshore oil and gas production is not directly hit by the
strike, but onshore ports and refineries stand to be affected as
shipping pilots become unavailable.
Gasoline stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub in the week to Thursday
fell, as cargo trading activity recovered, but supplies remain
higher on the year, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said.
Gasoline stocks fell by almost six percent to 687,000 tonnes
over the week, but were still higher than last year's 590,000
tonnes.
GASOLINE
* Two barges of Eurobob traded in the window, both at $965 a
tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold both to Total.
* Before the window, some 7,000 tonnes traded ahead of the
window, starting at $985, but falling to $971, tracking a steep
fall in Brent crude. Noble, Total, Trafigura and Chevron sold to
Shell, Mabanaft Litasco and BP.
* Some 3,000 tonnes traded after the window with Total and
Hess selling to Cargill and Gunvor at $965 a tonne fob ARA.
* Prices the previous day ranged between $977-$1,001.50 a
tonne fob ARA.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands at
$976 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $980-$982 a tonne range on
Wednesday. Gunvor sold both the barges to Glencore.
* By 1546 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had
risen to around $13.85 a barrel from around $12.73 a barrel
around the same time on Wednesday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.47 at $102.00
a barrel.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down
1.86 percent at $2.8050 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $28.33, down slightly from the $28.44 a barrel the previous
day.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo traded in the window at $776 a tonne cif NWE,
down from the offers in the $811-$815 range the previous
session.
* The crack was seen around minus $13.60 a barrel.
* Traders said that there was still ample supply in Europe
while demand in Europe and Asia looks very weak.
* "Naphtha spreads off with east/west (arbitrage) lower and
Europe looking like it has more to clear," a trader said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)