LONDON, June 1 Gasoline and naphtha prices fell
sharply on Friday as oil prices tumbled, with Brent breaking
below $100 a barrel to trade as low as $97.70 a barrel during
the session, the weakest in 16 months.
Trader said falling prices would hit profits much harder
than any gains in margins from cheaper oil, and the sell-off on
Friday made it difficult to judge where prices would head next.
Gasoline margins improved slightly, while naphtha cracks
continued to deteriorate.
"It's not easy to understand and the market is crazy today,"
said one trader.
Separately, another trader commenting on the outlook for
naphtha demand said: "it's hard to see at this point".
Weak U.S. job data for May released on Friday propelled
investors to safe havens. U.S. 30-year bonds were at the lowest
on record going back more than two centuries according to
Reuters data.
A third trader, commenting on the steep drop in prices just
before a long weekend in the UK, joked "it's the end of the
world... bit busy and lots to organise".
On the supply side, Norwegian oil refineries could close
down production and petrol become scarce if a strike among
government employees continues.
Offshore oil and gas production is not directly hit by the
strike, but onshore ports and refineries stand to be affected as
shipping pilots become unavailable.
"Within days we could be in a situation where we are closing
down if we don't see that we are able to get products out of
Mongstad," said Morten Eek, a spokesman for Statoil which
operates the 250,000 barrels per day Mongstad refinery.
GASOLINE
* Eurobob barge prices slid rapidly during the session,
falling from $975 a tonne fob ARA at the start of the day to
$943 a tonne fob ARA. This was a steep drop from Thursday's $965
a tonne fob ARA.
* No barges of Eurobob traded in the window however. The
last trade before the window was done between Vitol and Cargill
at $943 a tonne fob ARA.
* Glencore, Morgan Stanley and BP were sellers, while
Trafigura, Shell, Litasco, Cargill were buyers. Vitol both
bought and sold.
* Nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands
during the window at $936-$944.75 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$976 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
* Trafigura, Gunvor and Morgan Stanley were sellers, while
Vitol, Cargill and Glencore were buyers.
* By 1547 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had
edged up to $13.68 a barrel, up from $12.57 a barrel at the
previous close.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.32 to $98.55
a barrel around the same time, after breaking below $100 a
barrel early in the session.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down
2.51 percent at $2.6540 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $28.05, up slightly from Thursday's close at $27.82.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Cargo prices fell to $747 a tonne cif NWE, down from $776
a tonne cif NWE a day earlier. Vitol sold the cargo to Morgan
Stanley.
* The crack fell to around minus $14.42 a barrel, down from
minus $13.60 a barrel a day earlier.
* Asia's naphtha price was at the lowest in 1-1/2 years on
Friday while margins sank to a 6-1/2 month low as a chunk of
demand will be removed on a cracker outage and run cuts. *
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Keiron Henderson)