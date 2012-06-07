LONDON, June 7 European gasoline refining margins recovered late on Thursay as oil prices swung lower, erasing gains of over $1 a barrel in a volatile session.

Traders said that strength in the gasoline market in the northwest was unlikely to last, and was mostly owed to the unexpected loss of the UK's Coryton refinery. The plant was due to shut this week after administrators failed to find a buyer.

Support for gasoline prices in the north has helped widen a premium over Mediterranean gasoline prices to a near a year-long high, traders said.

"The north is very, very strong. Too strong, in fact. I think Coryton is the reason," said a trader.

In the Mediterranean, unexpectedly large Algerian gasoline purchases are supporting the market.

Algerian state oil company Sonatrach has bought six cargoes of gasoline for delivery between June and July after initially tendering for just three cargoes, trade sources said on Thursday.

But demand has also ticked higher due to public holidays in the region, as drivers take to the roads for summer breaks.

Deliveries to the ARA hub rose, and gasoline stocks climbed to 724,000 tonnes over the week, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window. The last trade was done at $948 a tonne fob ARA, just below Wednesday's $952 a tonne fob ARA window deal.

* Vitol and Statoil both bought and sold on Thursday, while Hess and Chevron were sellers and Trafigura and Gunvor were buyers.

* Prices swung from $930 a tonne fob ARA in the early hours of trade, to as high as $959 a tonne fob ARA, as oil futures reacted to a surprise Chinese interest rate cut and subsequently, fading hopes for a U.S. stimulus.

* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands during the window at $940-$945 a tonne fob ARA, down from $958-$970 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.

* Glencore was again the only buyer, while Gunvor and Vitol were sellers.

* In the Mediterranean cargo market, Trafigura sold a cargo at $910 a tonne fob SPB to Gunvor. In the north, offers for cargoes were at $954 a tonne cif Thames.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $13.70 a barrel at 1829 GMT, up from $12.37 a barrel on Wednesday.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 8 cents at $100.72 a barrel around the same time after a volatile session on Thursday.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.28 percent at $2.6977 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.90 a barrel, virtually unchanged from the previous close.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Vitol sold a cargo to Chevron at $754 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday, below the previous session's deal at $772 a tonne cif NWE.

* Offers were seen also by Trafigura, BP, Shell and Gunvor.

* Naphtha crack spreads sank further, dropping to minus $16.13 a barrel, down from minus $14.48 a barrel the previous afternoon.

* Weak demand has helped push naphtha stocks independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub to their highest level so far this year. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)