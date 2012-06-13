LONDON, June 13 Gasoline prices rose on Wednesday with firmer crude oil futures, which were buoyed by near 5-year high refinery utilisation rates in the United States, where high gasoline prices have reopened an arbitrage window.

In the U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 1.72 million to 201.8 million barrels, contrary to analyst forecasts for a 1.1 million barrel build, which helped boost prices across the Atlantic.

"The market clearly likes this gasoline number ahead of the summer driving season," said Andy Lebow, senior vice president of energy at Jefferies Bache In New York.

Naphtha prices, however, fell with poor Asian demand as regional margins stuck near three and a half year lows. Asian petrochemical marketers have been hard hit by the unyielding European economic crisis, and Asia is Europe's main naphtha export market.

The U.S. Motiva refinery is still suffering from start-up problems with its new 325,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit (CDU) and output could be cut by more than half for up to five months.

However, traders said the impact of the delay on the European market would be limited as the U.S. refinery output was destined for export rather than domestic markets.

However, some European cargoes heading West could be used to replace cargoes Motiva was expected to export to Latin America or West Africa, one trader said, citing reasons the closure may support prices in Europe.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, but around 10,000 tonnes traded before the Platts window at $921-926 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $910-$917 a tonne fob ARA.

* Litasco, Chevron, Statoil were on the sell side, while BP, Cargill and Shell were buyers.

* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $930 a tonne fob ARA. Vitol sold both cargoes to Glencore. The level was up from Tuesday's deals at around $924 a tonne.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.40 a barrel, up slightly from $11.23 a barrel on Tuesday.

* ICE Brent crude futures was up 21 cents $97.35 a barrel at 1633 GMT.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.57 percent at $2.6655 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.03 a barrel, up from $28.15 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* In the window, Chevron bought a cargo from Vitol at $728 a tonne cif NWE, after two days of no trades. The level was slightly weaker than Tuesday's offers at $729-731 a tonne.

* Naphtha cracks were down around minus $15.50 for July at 1630 GMT. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)