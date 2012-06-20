LONDON, June 20 Gasoline and naphtha prices fell on Wednesday, tracking steep crude oil losses, on higher United States crude oil inventories and euro zone concerns.

U.S. stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 2.86 million barrels to 387.3 million barrels in the week to June 15, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.1 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories rose by 943,000 barrels to 202.74 million barrels, compared with analyst forecasts for an 800,000 barrel increase.

But the market was little affected by the unexpected rise and cracks held firm.

Naphtha came under further pressure as Asian demand is expected to fall further. Asian naphtha margins are already near a 21 month low. The region absorbs most of Europe's arbitrage cargoes.

But the upcoming major maintenance at Algeria's Skikda refinery, a major naphtha exporter in the Mediterranean, could prevent levels from sliding further.

A power outage at the giant Mailiao refinery and petrochemical complex of Asia's top naphtha buyer, Formosa Petrochemical, shut two naphtha cracking units on Wednesday, the company's chairman said.

Formosa Petrochemical operates three naphtha crackers in Mailiao, but its 700,000 tpy No 1 unit was already shut on June 19 for a planned maintenance which will last about 40 days.

Algerian state energy group Sonatrach will completely close its 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Skikda from July for up to six months to carry out improvement work, an Algerian energy official said on Wednesday.

The improvement work will start at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, with a partial shutdown.

GASOLINE

* Vitol sold one Eurobob barge to Total in the Platts window at $922 a tonne fob ARA.

* Before the window, just over 16,000 tonnes of barges traded at $922-931 a tonne fob ARA, with June/July swap widening to plus $28-32. The pre-window trades were in a wider range than on Tuesday at $926-$930 a tonne.

* Gunvor, Morgan Stanley, Chevron and Vitol were sellers and Mabanaft, Trafigura, Shell, Total, Conoco, Cargill and Trafigura buyers.

* Gunvor sold three premium unleaded barges to Glencore in a row at a lower level of $914-916 a tonne fob ARA down from $928-$929 a tonne seen in the previous session.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around $15.69 a barrel, from around $14.87 a barrel on Tuesday.

* At 1742 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.83 at $92.93 a barrel.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down from Tuesday by 1.94 percent at $2.5901 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.16 a barrel, up from the $26.91 close on Tuesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $716 a tonne cif NWE, down from $729 a tonne the previous day. Glencore sold to Morgan Stanley.

* The crack was at around minus $14.30 a barrel for June down from minus $13.01 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)