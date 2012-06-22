LONDON, June 22 Gasoline and naphtha margins
fell slightly on Friday, following a volatile crude oil market
and closed arbitrage opportunities.
But levels were underpinned by tight prompt supplies after
nearly a quarter of European refining capacity was offline in
May, Euroilstock figures showed.
European naphtha production fell by almost a fifth from
April, and was 15.8 percent lower than in May last year, data
from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.
Naphtha cracks fell compared with Thursday but still
maintained a significant premium to last week.
"There is a perception that if you actually wanted oil at
the front end it wouldn't really be that easy to find," said one
trader, "On the other hand, the price cannot get too strong as
that would attract oil from elsewhere and there's no shortage of
July barrels for Europe already and seemingly not much real
demand."
Naphtha prices in Asia, one of Europe's main export markets,
remain near a 21-month low due to cracker shutdowns and slowing
industrial growth.
The gasoline crack shed some of yesterday's gains after with
the closure of the transatlantic arbitrage, one market source
said, pushing up New York Harbor gasoline levels as result.
Levels remained underpinned by tighter supplies but a trader
did expect the bullish sentiment to be short lived.
"With the crude structure weakening, refineries are expected
to run harder, leading to increased gasoline production,"
another trader said, "So the gasoline strength should be
temporary."
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the
window on Friday.
* But 7,000 tonnes of Eurobob traded prior to the window in
the range of $902 to $914 a tonne fob ARA, up from $899 to $915
a tonne.
* Chevron, Gunvor and Hess were sellers while Trafigura,
Litasco and Cargill were buyers.
* Morgan Stanley and Gunvor sold two cargoes of premium
unleaded each to Total at $912 and $913 a tonne fob ARA,
respectively, in range with Thursday's prices at $910-$916 a
tonne.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- fell slightly to
$18.62 a barrel on Friday at 1617 GMT from $19.04 a barrel
around the same time in the previous session, when levels were
at the highest level since the end of March.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.99 at $91.22 a
barrel around the same time.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down
from Thursday's close by 1.04 percent at $2.5765 a gallon around
the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $24.32 a barrel on Friday slightly down from $24.78 a barrel,
at the close on Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One naphtha cargo traded in the Platts window. BP sold a
cargo to Gunvor at $687 a tonne cif NWE, down from $695 a tonne
on Thursday.
* The physical naphtha crack spread was at about minus
$13.80 a barrel by the afternoon on Friday after a volatile
session, falling $1 a barrel from the morning.
* The crack was weaker than on Thursday at minus $12.60 a
barrel, but still maintained a significant premium over last
week of $2.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica
Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)