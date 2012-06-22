LONDON, June 22 Gasoline and naphtha margins fell slightly on Friday, following a volatile crude oil market and closed arbitrage opportunities.

But levels were underpinned by tight prompt supplies after nearly a quarter of European refining capacity was offline in May, Euroilstock figures showed.

European naphtha production fell by almost a fifth from April, and was 15.8 percent lower than in May last year, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.

Naphtha cracks fell compared with Thursday but still maintained a significant premium to last week.

"There is a perception that if you actually wanted oil at the front end it wouldn't really be that easy to find," said one trader, "On the other hand, the price cannot get too strong as that would attract oil from elsewhere and there's no shortage of July barrels for Europe already and seemingly not much real demand."

Naphtha prices in Asia, one of Europe's main export markets, remain near a 21-month low due to cracker shutdowns and slowing industrial growth.

The gasoline crack shed some of yesterday's gains after with the closure of the transatlantic arbitrage, one market source said, pushing up New York Harbor gasoline levels as result.

Levels remained underpinned by tighter supplies but a trader did expect the bullish sentiment to be short lived.

"With the crude structure weakening, refineries are expected to run harder, leading to increased gasoline production," another trader said, "So the gasoline strength should be temporary."

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window on Friday.

* But 7,000 tonnes of Eurobob traded prior to the window in the range of $902 to $914 a tonne fob ARA, up from $899 to $915 a tonne.

* Chevron, Gunvor and Hess were sellers while Trafigura, Litasco and Cargill were buyers.

* Morgan Stanley and Gunvor sold two cargoes of premium unleaded each to Total at $912 and $913 a tonne fob ARA, respectively, in range with Thursday's prices at $910-$916 a tonne.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- fell slightly to $18.62 a barrel on Friday at 1617 GMT from $19.04 a barrel around the same time in the previous session, when levels were at the highest level since the end of March.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.99 at $91.22 a barrel around the same time.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down from Thursday's close by 1.04 percent at $2.5765 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $24.32 a barrel on Friday slightly down from $24.78 a barrel, at the close on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* One naphtha cargo traded in the Platts window. BP sold a cargo to Gunvor at $687 a tonne cif NWE, down from $695 a tonne on Thursday.

* The physical naphtha crack spread was at about minus $13.80 a barrel by the afternoon on Friday after a volatile session, falling $1 a barrel from the morning.

* The crack was weaker than on Thursday at minus $12.60 a barrel, but still maintained a significant premium over last week of $2.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)