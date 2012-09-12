LONDON, Sept 12 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Wednesday as good demand from overseas markets and seasonal maintenance continued to support. Traders said that the gasoline market remained tight, with September barges still trading at significant premiums to the October swaps, even with the upcoming switch to the cheaper winter grade taken into account. The onset of the refinery maintenance season in Europe and demand from South America, were seen as two of the key supporting factors. Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico were all said to be looking to Europe to fill the gaps created by unexpected refinery outages at Amuay and in the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that U.S. gasoline inventories were down 1.18 million barrels week-on-week, compared with a consensus forecast for a 1.6 million barrel draw. "A few cargoes are moving to the U.S., but not much," a broker said. "The market is slow generally in Europe." This was partly attributed to the fact that some traders are at the APPEC conference in Singapore. A trader focused on the West African gasoline market said a few cargoes had moved in that direction over the past week but things were slowing down again. "We may see a pick up next month though," he suggested. Gasoline suppliers to the Nigerian market are still waiting for subsidies to be paid, as the fraud probe continues. "A little was paid but there is still lots owed," the trader said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a third day. * Some 14,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,151-$1,157 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's pre-window trades at $1,143-$1,146 a tonne. * The early trades came at premiums to the October swap of $85-$88.50 a tonne, in line with Tuesday's premiums but off the plus-$100 highs of early September. * Morgan Stanley, Trafigura, Gunvor and Hess were on the sell side, whilst Shell, Statoil, Cargill, Noble and Litasco were buyers. * At 1542 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $22 a barrel, up slightly from $21.75 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,163-$1,164 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $1,157 and $1,170 a tonne on Tuesday. * Trafigura sold a barge to Total, and Gunvor sold a barge to Vitol. * The October swap was trading at around $1,063 at the market close. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 57 cents at $115.97 a barrel at 1549 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.06 percent at $3.0453 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $30.69 a barrel, slightly up from $30.59 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three physical naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $1,000-$1,002 a tonne cif NWE, up from Tuesday's trades at $997-$999 a tonne. * Vitol bought all the cargoes. BP sold at $1,001 a tonne for Sept. 26-30 loading dates, Glencore sold at $1,002 for Sept. 23-27 and Statoil sold at $1,000 for Sept. 26-30 loading. * The prompt naphtha crack weakened to around minus $3.51 a barrel according to Reuters calculations, down from around minus $2.70 a barrel on Tuesday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)