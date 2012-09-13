LONDON, Sept 13 Gasoline refining margins fell back sharply on Thursday, pressured as traders looked to take short positions on summer specification fuel ahead of the switch to the winter grade. The market was quiet, with no trades of gasoline, or premium unleaded bought or sold in the window. Market participants pointed to the deflation of the premium that ballooned due to hurricane Isaac which shut off refinery capacity in the United States. Gasoline stocks on the European side of the Atlantic fell, according to data from Pieter Kulsen. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a third day. * Some 7,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,110-1,138 a tonne fob ARA, with the price dropping later in the session. it traded the previous day at $1,151-$1,157. * The early trades came at premiums to the October swap of $85 a tonne, with the later slipping to $59 a tonne, well off the plus-$100 highs of early September. * BP and Trafigura sold and Cargill bought. Gunvor appeared on both sides of trades. * At 1601 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $16.26 a barrel, sharply off the $22 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. barges traded the previous day at $1,163-$1,164 a tonne. * Trafigura sold a barge to Total and Gunvor sold a barge to Vitol. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 48 cents at $116.44 a barrel at 1613 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.65 percent at $2.9522 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.58 a barrel, sharply below the $30.69 a barrel around the same time the day before. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought five cargoes at $986-$988 a tonne cif NWE from Glencore, Statoil, Gunvor and Morgan Stanley. This was below the $1,000-$1,002 a tonne seen on Wednesday. * The prompt naphtha crack weakened to around minus $6.40 from minus $3.51 a barrel the previous day, pulled lower with gasoline. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)