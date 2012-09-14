LONDON, Sept 14 Gasoline refining margins steadied on Friday but remained much weaker than they were earlier in the month, with high prices seen as pressuring demand. The IEA chief economist said oil prices were "unbearable" for consumers and could help push the global economy back into recession. A jump in the cost of gasoline pushed U.S. consumer prices up in August at the fastest pace in more than three years, squeezing spending on other items and threatening to slow economic growth. In a sign that emerging markets demand for gasoline would also likely come under pressure, Kenya followed India in raising fuel prices on Friday. A forthcoming move to winter grade gasoline saw traders take the opportunity to take short positions in summer specification fuel, also pressuring the gasoline margin. However margins were seen supported by ongoing and upcoming maintenance at refineries in Europe. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a fifth day. * Some 6,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,122-$1,125 a tonne fob ARA, above the $1,110 seen at the end of the previous day. * The trades came at premiums to the October swap of $54/50-$58 a tonne, in line with the trades later on Thursday. * Gunvor bought all the barges from Chevron, Hess and BP. * At 1538 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $16.43 a barrel, slightly above the level the same time on Thursday, but well below the highs near $25 seen earlier in the month. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,140 and $1,144 a tonne respectively. On Wednesday barges traded at $1,163-$1,164 a tonne. * Statoil and Gunvor sold to Trafigura and Vitol. Trafigura sold a barge to Total and Gunvor sold a barge to Vitol. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 96 cents at $116.84 a barrel at 1545 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.13 percent at $3.252 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $27.99 a barrel, above the 26.58 a barrel around the same time the day before. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought, Glencore sold and Trafigura appeared on both sides of trades. * Cargoes went for $1,001-$1,004 a tonne cif NWE, above the $986-$988 a tonne the day before. * The prompt naphtha crack weakened to around minus $6.21, according to Reuters data, just a touch firmer than the levels the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)