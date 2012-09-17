LONDON, Sept 17 Gasoline and naphtha prices were mixed on Monday as a lack of arbitrage opportunities and high outright crude prices dampened demand while maintenance and strikes in Portugal lent support. Petrochemical demand for naphtha as a feedstock has fallen due to high oil prices and with the propane-naphtha spread narrowing towards parity. "The increase in flat price is hitting petrochemical margins and therefore demand," said one naphtha trader, "(There is) no arbitrage out of Europe to the East, trans-Atlantic or Brazil." Despite the lack of a workable arbitrage, Vitol fixed a long range vessel to Asia, one participant said. Gasoline cracks were higher than on Friday but well below recent highs as cheaper winter specification gasoline enters the market. The cheaper grade would also make blending for the U.S. market and therefore exports easier, a gasoline trader said. Workers at Portuguese oil company Galp started a three-day strike on Monday that affected some of its crude refining operations, but the company said fuel supplies continued to flow normally. The strike against labour reforms began at Portugal's two refineries, sea terminals and a gas pipeline. Oil trader Gunvor will shut its newly acquired 110,000 barrel per day Antwerp refinery in Belgium for around five weeks of planned maintenance. Meanwhile, Venezuela's largest refinery, the 645,000 bpd Amuay plant, was starting to ramp up and was operating at 330,000 bpd. The catalytic cracking unit at the refinery is due to restart on Thursday after it was stopped last month following a deadly explosion and fire. Low water levels mean cargo vessels cannot sail fully loaded on the Danube river in Germany but sailing is back to normal on the Rhine, traders said on Monday. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a sixth session. * Some 4,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,127-$1,131 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,122-$1,125 a tonne on Friday. * The trades came at premiums to the October swap of $62.50-$65.00 a tonne, up from $54/50-$58 a tonne. * Hess, Gunvor and Chevron sold to Cargill and Lukoil. * At 1538 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.70 a barrel, up from $16.43 a barrel around the same time on Thursday, but well below the highs near $25 seen earlier in the month. * Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,131-$1,137 a tonne, down from $1,140 and $1,144 a tonne. * Gunvor, Statoil and Glencore sold to Vitol and Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 48 cents at $116.18 a barrel at 1607 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.44 percent at $3.0029 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.84 a barrel, down from $27.99 a barrel at around the same time on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded in the window at $982 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, down from Friday's deals at $1,001-$1,004 a tonne. * The prompt naphtha crack rose slightly to around minus $5.86 a barrel, up from minus $6.21 on Friday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)