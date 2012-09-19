LONDON, Sept 19 Gasoline and naphtha margins firmed on the back of falling crude oil futures, which dropped more than $4 a barrel on Wednesday, but naphtha did not respond as much as gasoline owing to a long market and a continued lack of arbitrage opportunities. Oil futures sunk after Saudi Arabia promised to release more crude oil into the market and on surging U.S. crude inventories. "Unsold (naphtha) cargoes are still offered, one or two waiting off ARA looking for loving homes," said one trader. Trafigura and Noble were said to have trouble selling cargoes in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub and Total had another loading in the Mediterranean but still unsold, the trader said. Arbitrage opportunities east remained lacklustre as the Asian naphtha price slipped to a one-month low and more supplies are due to enter the market. India's naphtha exports are expected to recover to around 750,000 tonnes in October, rebounding from their lowest level in more than three years of below 550,000 tonnes hit this month due to refinery maintenance and firm gasoline demand. Gasoline arbitrage opportunities were also staying shut. Despite the rise on Wednesday, gasoline cracks have been generally losing ground over the last week and are expected to lose more with the switch to winter grade and the end of some autumn refinery maintenance. "I think they must go down further," said another trader, "Also because refineries will be back from maintenance very soon." Gasoline inventories slumped 1.41 million barrels, against forecasts for a rise of 1.2 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. U.S. crude oil inventories soared, far more than forecast. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for an eighth session. * Some 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,060-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA. The last deals were done at $1,060-$1,070, after crude oil futures dropped over $3. Tuesday's deals were higher at $1,095-$1,110 a tonne. * The trades came at premiums to the October swap of $58.75-$64.25 a tonne, in range of Tuesday's levels of $54.50-$63.50 a tonne. * Gunvor, BP, Noble and Total sold to Shell, Cargill, Lukoil and Mabanaft. * At 1704 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.10 a barrel, up from $16.63 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * Ten barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,057 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,098 a tonne fob. * Vitol and Glencore sold all the barges to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down sharply by $4.19 a barrel at $107.84 a barrel at 1606 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 3.08 percent at $2.8098 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.64 a barrel, down from $27.00 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Glencore sold one cargo to Vitol at $909 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, loading Oct. 5-9. The deal is signficantly below previous selling indications on Tuesday at $948-$959 a tonne. * The prompt naphtha crack edged higher to minus $7.10 a barrel, from $7.50 a barrel, traders said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)