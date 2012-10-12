LONDON, Oct 12 Gasoline prices dropped on Friday
with falling demand as the end of summer driving season in the
United States began to be felt in the market and revealed itself
in rising inventories.
Naphtha prices have also started to weaken, following
gasoline's downward trend as blending demand in Europe to
compensate for arbitrage cargoes heading west, has dropped off.
Demand in West Africa, which imports a fair amount of naphtha
for gasoline blending, remained lacklustre as well.
"I think naphtha went up too much and this is a correction,
plus mogas has been getting weaker," said a naphtha broker.
A trader pointed to the tightening propane naphtha spread
over the last days, which makes propane once again a potential
alternative as a petrochemical feedstock.
The Northwest European naphtha market was still said to be
tight in the prompt but cargoes sailing north from the
Mediterranean were expected to ease the situation towards the
month's end.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded
gasoline traded in the window.
* Some 9,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at
$1,063-$1,084 a tonne fob ARA, down from deals the previous day
at $1,094-$1,100 a tonne.
* Total, Gunvor and Phillips66 sold to Cargill and Shell.
* The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of
between $37-$51.50 a tonne, down from $66.25 and $69.50 a tonne.
* At 1536 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $15.56 a barrel, up from $14.03 a barrel on Thursday.
* At 1634 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down
$1.41 at $114.30 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 2.69
percent at $2.8761 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$29.17 a barrel, down from $31.65 a barrel on Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two physical cargoes traded at $966 and $968 a tonne cif
NWE, below Thursday's deals at $989 a tonne.
* Trafigura and Glencore sold to Vitol.
* The naphtha crack was at around minus $5.60 a barrel, down
from Thursday at $4.05 a barrel, according to Reuters'
calculations.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)