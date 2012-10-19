LONDON, Oct 19 Gasoline refining margins recovered slightly on Friday, supported by some supply shrinkage in the United States. A trader said that a delay in the return of the Delta Air Lines Trainer refinery catalytic cracking unit combined with problems at Mexican refineries meant that supply was tighter in the United States, increasing import demand from Europe. However margins are still near their lowest in around seven months, and analysts and traders see scope for more weakness into the winter as refining capacity comes back on stream. "The weakness in light ends seen in Europe is likely just the beginning," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at Citigroup. He said that the gasoline feedstock naphtha would also be under pressure. "The growth in U.S. propane exports will weigh on naphtha, leaving plenty available for winter gasoline production and demand is still weak." Further indicating a perception that gasoline consumption will be at a low ebb, refinery output retreated according to Euroilstock data. While distillate output increased, production of gasoline in September fell by 2.3 percent on the month and by 3.1 percent on the year. Gasoline consumption is suffering because high oil prices reflected in costs at the pump are prompting motorists to scale back purchases. The market was slightly tighter in the Mediterranean due to North African demand, one trader said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window. * Ahead of the window some 11,000 tonnes traded at $1,005-$1,010 a tonne fob ARA, at the top end of the $987-$1,015 a tonne range the day before. * Vitol, Chevron, Hess and Gunvor sold to BP, Cargill and Trafigura. * The trades came at premiums to the November swap of $20.50-$26 a tonne, at the upper end of the $10-$32 a tonne range on Thursday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- recovered to $7.75 a barrel, bouncing from around $4.80 a barrel the previous day, which was its lowest since March. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $993-$1,011 a tonne fob ARA, lower than the $1,005-$1,021 a tonne range seen on Thursday. * Brent crude futures were down 75 cents at $111.67 a barrel at 1540 GMT. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.31 percent at $2.7366 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to $23.35 a barrel from $23.19 at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded in the physical market. Trafigura sold one to BP at $954 a tonne cif NWE for 3-7 Nov., while Gunvor sold to Vitol at $960 a tonne cif NWE for 7-11 delivery. * This compared to the $955-$962 a tonne cif NWE the previous day. * The naphtha crack for November was seen at around minus $5.22 according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)