LONDON, July 3 Gasoline prices tracked crude oil higher on Wednesday, with refining margins widenening slightly a day ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday when demand typically peaks. "We are getting ready for July 4th," said a trader, referring to the holiday. "Strong markets." U.S. gasoline futures were more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday afternoon, outpacing gains in crude oil markets. Naphtha prices also rose with crude oil, but lagged behind despite the gains in gasoline, which caused naphtha crack spreads to weaken slightly during the session. "It seems the previous strength was because of Asia," said a trader, referring to gains in the market earlier this week. In Asia, naphtha markets rose for a second session to hit a two-week high. GASOLINE * No Eurobob gasoline barges traded in the Platts window for a ninth session. * Some 12,000 tonnes traded on the Argus platform at an average $965.83 a tonne fob ARA, above Tuesday's $941-$949 a tonne fob ARA range. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $984 a tonne fob ARA, up from $961 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. * By 1712 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was at around $8.64 a barrel, little changed from the previous afternoon. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.57 cents at $105.57 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures for July were up 2.07 percent at $2.8410 a gallon and while the RBOB crack was close to $1 wider at $18.34 a barrel. NAPHTHA * There were no trades in Wednesday's window. There were offers from Shell, Total, Glencore and Trafigura in at $860-$869 a tonne cif NWE range. Shell also bid for July cargoes at $855-$857 a tonne cif NWE. * The bid/offer spread was higher than the previous day's trades done at $849 and $850 a tonne cif NWE. * The July naphtha crack swap was trading at around minus 9.22 a barrel late on Wednesday, down from minus $8.21 the previous afternoon, according to Reuters calculations.