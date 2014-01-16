LONDON, Jan 16 Gasoline barge cracks in northwest Europe languished at weak levels on Thursday, with lacklustre demand and a stock build in the United States weighing on the motor fuel. "It has not really been moving too much. It seems to have found a top at $5 for February all day today," said one paper trader, referring to the crack swap. Gasoline stocks held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub dropped 9.3 percent to 841,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen showed. Kulsen said barge movements had been limited by the weak demand with most activity in cargo exports. That followed a 6.2 million-barrel weekly build in U.S. gasoline stocks reported by Energy Intelligence Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, more than a forecast increase of 2.5 million barrels. The largest rise came on the East Coast, which is an export destination for European gasoline. "There is still some pressure after the big reported build yesterday," said another swaps trader. Weak demand has hit European refiners, which cut processing runs and extended maintenance in the second half of 2013 as margins sank and export markets shrank. Total said on Wednesday it had lost 500 million euros ($684 million) last year at its strike-hit refining business in France. Petrochemical demand for naphtha was also weak, but cracks were supported by strong Asian margins due to tight supplies. Kulsen said naphtha stocks had risen in the week to Thursday but that this was partly capped by the use of propane as an alternative feedstock for petrochemicals. "Propane/naphtha is at a discount," he said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the Platts window. * One barge traded ahead of the window at $919 a tonne fob ARA, compared to a range of $916-$920 a tonne on Wednesday. Total sold to BP. * At the close, the February swap was trading at $921 a tonne, down from $926 a tonne on Wednesday. * Total bought one barge of premium unleaded from Shell at $938 a tonne fob ARA, down from $942 a tonne on Tuesday. * By 1635 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was at $1.880 a barrel, down from $1.756 a barrel on Wednesday. * Brent crude oil futures were down 13 cents at $107 a barrel at 1619. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.37 percent at $2.6166 a gallon, and the prompt crack was at $15.90 a barrel. NAPHTHA * No cargoes traded in the window on Thursday. * The crack swaps was at minus $5.45 for January and minus $5.50 for February, a trader said.