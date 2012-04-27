LONDON, April 27 Gasoline cracks bounced
slightly on Friday, after heavy losses so far in April, and
traders saw scope for a return to strength as summer in the
northern hemisphere loomed.
"Fundamentally I think it should go higher, we have drawn
quite a bit from inventories," a trader said.
Market players are anticipating further strength for
gasoline as the approaching summer driving season in the United
States will see demand rising.
Up until recently, however hedge funds which perceive that a
sell off in gasoil was over done, switched out of gasoline in
order to take bigger positions in the heating fuel.
"The funds are pushing distillates higher, and conversely
gasoline is getting destroyed, that is all there is to it," the
trader said.
Another said there was still a relatively strong demand from
West Africa, which helped to lift trading volumes.
GASOLINE
* Some 12,000 tonnes of benchmark Eurobob traded in the
window at $1,089-$1,090 a tonne fob ARA. Total, Statoil, AOT,
and Cargill sold to Trafigura.
Before the window gasoline traded at $1,085-$1,093 a tonne
fob ARA, with Trafigura, Morgan Stanley and Chevron selling to
North Sea Group, Gunvor, Cargill and AOT.
* Some 4,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in
the window. Barges changed hands at $1,089-$1094 a tonne fob
ARA, a shade higher than the $1,088-$1,092 a tonne seen on
Thursday.
* AOT, and Statoil sold to Glencore and Shell.
* At 1553 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was
down to around $10.57, inching up from the $10.40 a barrel seen
around the same time on Thursday. However it was still way below
the peaks near $20 a barrel around the start of the month.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 73 cents at
$119.19 a barrel around the same time.
* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up
0.3 percent at $3.1940 gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.34 a barrel, up a little from the $26.76 a barrel, around
the same time on Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One naphtha cargo traded in the window at $992 a tonne cif
NWE. Trafigura sold to Statoil.
* This was below the $996-$1,004 bid-offer range seen on
Friday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)