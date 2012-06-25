LONDON, June 25 Gasoline refining margins strengthened on Monday as outages in the United States helped underpin prices, whilst naphtha cargoes gained some strength from the gasoline complex as blending demand picked up.

Gasoline traders said cracks were supported by demand for RBOB gasoline for the U.S. market given the prolonged outage at the Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

The onset of the hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico was also cited by traders after a tropical storm prompted the closure of some oil and gas platforms as a precaution.

Early gasoline trades came at premiums to the July swap of $35.50-$39.50 a tonne, with supply seen as tight at the front end due to lower refinery runs.

Traders added that gasoline demand was still quite healthy, which has helped widen the spread between gasoline and naphtha to some $217.47 a tonne. As a result, naphtha has begun to benefit from some gasoline blending and reforming demand.

"That's the only driver for naphtha at the moment," a naphtha trader said, acknowledging that demand from petrochemical end-users in both Europe and Asia remained poor.

"As a consequence the market is pretty long but it becomes more balanced as we go into the month. Heavy grades are very much sought after at the moment for reforming purposes," the trader said.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window. Some 8,000 tonnes of Eurobob traded ahead of the window at $908-$912 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $902-$914 a tonne ahead of the window on Friday.

* Gunvor was the only seller whilst North Sea Group, Shell and Cargill were on the buy side.

* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was almost $1 stronger at around $19.53 a barrel, up from around $18.62 a barrel on Friday.

* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $914-$917 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold both barges to Total.

* At 1538 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.15 at $89.83 a barrel.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 1.07 percent at $2.5974 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $25.36 a barrel, up from $24.32 a barrel around the same time on Friday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window, at $692-$694 a tonne cif NWE, up from Friday's trade at $687 a tonne cif NWE.

* One trader said that short-term physical tightness was lending support. Another suggested that the buyers hadn't wanted to miss out on a bargain as two of the deals were done at a discount to the July swaps.

* Glencore sold a cargo to Statoil and Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley and Chevron.

* The July crack was seen trading at minus $12.70 a barrel, with the August crack at minus $12.35 a barrel, a broker said. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)