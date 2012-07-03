LONDON, July 3 Gasoline and naphtha refining margins rose sharply on Tuesday, in an ever tightening prompt gasoline market in Europe and a strengthening Asian naphtha market.

Refiners continue to produce gasoline grades oriented for the United States at the expense of European specification Eurobob in order to take advantage of the summer driving season across the Atlantic.

Naphtha margins have improved in part on the back of tight gasoline supplies as it is increasingly used for gasoline blending to compensate for tight Eurobob supplies.

Supplies of Dow specification naphtha, the specification for the Platts window, on small vessels is tight and the available larger 30,000 tonne cargoes are not cost effective in the short term, one trader said.

Improving Asian naphtha margins, the main export destination for European naphtha, has lent further support to the European market despite a closed arbitrage window.

Asian naphtha margins have reached a one-month high as Formosa's No. 2 cracker resumed operations last week following an outage, its No. 1 unit was still under planned maintenance until late July while its No. 3 cracker would restart on July 10.

Indian naphtha exports also seem to be lower this month than usual, adding further tightness to the Asian market, the same trader added.

But traders warned the naphtha recovery in Europe is likely to be short lived unless petrochemical demand rises further.

GASOLINE

* No Eurobob was traded in the window on Tuesday.

* Before the window, some 11,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window in a wide range from $954 to $981 a tonne fob ARA, up from $941-$942 a tonne fob ARA on the previous day.

* Gunvor, Chevron, Litasco and Noble were sellers to BP, Total, Trafigura, Noble and Cargill.

* July/August swap spreads widened to $50 to $56 a tonne on these deals, indicating an ever tightening prompt market.

* Four barges of premium unleaded traded at $978-980 a tonne fob ARA, up sharply from previous session deals at $938-$939 a tonne fob ARA.

* Glencore bought all the cargoes, three from Shell and one from Gunvor.

* By 1621 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $16.43, up from the $14.39 close the previous session.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $3.41 at $100.75 a barrel.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.8 percent at $2.7507 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.81, up slightly from $26.45 a barrel at the close on Monday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window. BP sold to Trafigura and Koch sold to Glencore. Both deals were done at $809 a tonne cif NWE and for July 13-17.

* The crack held steady after some volatility, following crude spikes. The July crack hit $9.75 a barrel then steadied at $10.30, like on Monday. August was slightly firmer at $10.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)