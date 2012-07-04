LONDON, July 4 Gasoline remained supported by a
tight market owing to continuing arbitrage to the United States,
while naphtha weakened on Wednesday as new supplies entered the
North West European market.
Market participants continued to ascribe gasoline's strength
to short supplies of European grade gasoline in the prompt owing
to consistent demand from the U.S.
No quick end to the transatlantic arbitrage is in sight,
said one trader.
Meanwhile, additional cargoes of naphtha are being offered
from storage tanks in the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam hub in
North West Europe, said several market sources.
Sellers are aiming to exploit the current backwardation in
the market after having stored product when the market was
previously in contango.
Adding further downward pressure to naphtha, at least two
cargoes from Latin America as well as one cargo from the United
States have arrived in the region through a reverse arbitrage,
the sources added.
GASOLINE
* In the Platts window, Statoil sold two Eurobob cargoes to
Total at $982 and $983 a tonne fob ARA, after several days of no
trade.
* Before the window, around 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of
the window in a tighter range of $975 to $984 a tonne fob ARA,
up slightly from the previous day's deals at $954 to $981 a
tonne.
* Gunvor, Chevron, Litasco, Trafigura and Noble were sellers
to BP, Total and Litasco.
* July/August swap spreads held largely steady at $50.75 to
$56 a tonne.
* Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $988 a tonne fob
ARA, up from $978-980 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Gunvor sold both cargoes to Total.
* By 1720 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $17.39 a barrel, up from the $16.42 at the close during
the previous session.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $0.91 at $99.77
a barrel.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.68 percent
at $2.7044 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $26.55 a barrel, slightly up from Tuesday's close at $26.51 a
barrel.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window. Gunvor and
Stasco sold to Vitol and Trafigura. The deals were done at $790
and $793 a tonne cif NWE, slightly down from the last session at
$809 a tonne.
* The July crack weakened on ample supplies, falling to
minus $11.20 a barrel from $10.30 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Anthony Barker)