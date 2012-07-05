LONDON, July 5 Naphtha refining margins improved
substantially on Thursday, supported by demand from Asia and the
gasoline pool, for which naphtha can be used as a component.
"I think the catalyst is the East, which is dragging Europe
with it," a trader said. "East/west spreads are very bid today."
Another trader said that the firmer prices seen in trading
today would help lower the arbitrage and put a brake on sales to
Asia, which could see naphtha prices retreat.
"The west is pricing so strongly, it will narrow the
East/West (arbitrage)," a trader said.
Gasoline refining margins decreased slightly but were also
relatively robust, supported by demand from the United States
where the driving season is getting into full swing.
Weekly gasoline stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub fell to their lowest level
since November, at 588,000 tonnes data from independent oil
analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday. Naphtha stocks also
fell.
GASOLINE
* There were no barge trades in the Platts window. Before
the window, around 10,000 tonnes traded at $983-$993 a tonne fob
ARA, compared to $975-$984 the previous session.
* Hess and Vitol sold, Cargill bought and Litasco and Noble
appeared on both sides of trades.
* July/August swap spreads slipped to $46-$51 a tonne, down
from the $50.75-$56 range on Wednesday.
* Some six barges of premium unleaded traded at
$1,006-$1,013 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $988 a tonne on
Wednesday.
* Gunvor and Vitol sold to Glencore and Total.
* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $16.33 a barrel, down from the $17.39 a barrel around the
same time the previous session, but still well above the $12
level it stood around the same time last month.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.14 at $100.91 a
barrel.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.74 percent at
$2.7704 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $29.05 a barrel, up from the $26.55 a barrel the same time on
Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. Statoil, BASF
and Dow all sold to Vitol at $827-$832 a tonne cif NWE, up
around 4 percent from the $790 and $793 trades the previous
session.
* "Two petchems selling is a sign of how poor downstream
demand is," a trader said.
* The July crack was at minus $8.75, a narrower discount
than the $11.20 a barrel seen the previous day.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)