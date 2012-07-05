LONDON, July 5 Naphtha refining margins improved substantially on Thursday, supported by demand from Asia and the gasoline pool, for which naphtha can be used as a component.

"I think the catalyst is the East, which is dragging Europe with it," a trader said. "East/west spreads are very bid today."

Another trader said that the firmer prices seen in trading today would help lower the arbitrage and put a brake on sales to Asia, which could see naphtha prices retreat.

"The west is pricing so strongly, it will narrow the East/West (arbitrage)," a trader said.

Gasoline refining margins decreased slightly but were also relatively robust, supported by demand from the United States where the driving season is getting into full swing.

Weekly gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub fell to their lowest level since November, at 588,000 tonnes data from independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday. Naphtha stocks also fell.

GASOLINE

* There were no barge trades in the Platts window. Before the window, around 10,000 tonnes traded at $983-$993 a tonne fob ARA, compared to $975-$984 the previous session.

* Hess and Vitol sold, Cargill bought and Litasco and Noble appeared on both sides of trades.

* July/August swap spreads slipped to $46-$51 a tonne, down from the $50.75-$56 range on Wednesday.

* Some six barges of premium unleaded traded at $1,006-$1,013 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $988 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Gunvor and Vitol sold to Glencore and Total.

* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $16.33 a barrel, down from the $17.39 a barrel around the same time the previous session, but still well above the $12 level it stood around the same time last month.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.14 at $100.91 a barrel.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.74 percent at $2.7704 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.05 a barrel, up from the $26.55 a barrel the same time on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. Statoil, BASF and Dow all sold to Vitol at $827-$832 a tonne cif NWE, up around 4 percent from the $790 and $793 trades the previous session.

* "Two petchems selling is a sign of how poor downstream demand is," a trader said.

* The July crack was at minus $8.75, a narrower discount than the $11.20 a barrel seen the previous day.

(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)