LONDON, July 6 Naphtha and gasoline cracks strengthened on Friday, on tight prompt supplies caused by continuing gasoline demand from the United States and spurred by sharply dropping crude oil futures, following disappointing U.S. jobs data.

Naphtha cracks rose despite a closed arbitrage window to Asia in July and increased supplies from tanks in the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam hub.

The product was still partly buoyed by gasoline blending by participants seeking to short cover existing window sales or term contract commitments in, one trader said.

An Algerian tender for 270,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline for delivery between August and December closed this week but the winner has yet to emerge.

A crude processing unit at BP's 400,000 barrel per day Rotterdam refinery will shut in October for planned works, traders said on Friday.

GASOLINE

* No Eurobob barges were traded in the Platts window for a second day. Before the window, around 8,000 tonnes fob ARA at $989-992, largely in line with deals in the previous sessions at $983-993 a tonne.

* Statoil, Gunvor and Litasco sold to BP, Noble, Shell and Cargill.

* July/August swap spreads firmed to $56-58 a tonne up from $46-$51 a tonne, down from the $50.75-$56 range on Wednesday.

* Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $986-987 a tonne fob ARA down from Thursday's deals at $1,006-$1,013 a tonne.

* Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total.

* By 1624 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $19.11 a barrel, up from $17.32 a barrel at the close on Thursday.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down sharply $2.58 a barrel at $98.12.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.38 percent at $2.7266 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.13 a barrel up from $29.05 a barrel on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Shell sold one cargo to Trafigura in the window. The deal was done at $805 a tonne cif NWE, down from Thursday's deals at $827-$832 a tonne.

* There were also seven offers and two bids.

* The July crack was at minus $8.26 a barrel, slightly narrowed than the previous day at $8.75 a barrel.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)