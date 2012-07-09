LONDON, July 9 Gasoline refining margins inched
lower on Monday but stayed relatively robust, supported by a
combination of strong demand from Europe and the United States
and lower refinery capacity on this side of the Atlantic.
"(Demand) is, strong in the States, but Europe is standalone
strong at the moment, I'm hearing," one trader said.
Traders pointed out that the impending closure of the
Coryton refinery in the UK, which supplied a large proportion of
southeast England's gasoline, was hitting supply and supporting
prices.
A number of outages now and scheduled for the coming months
is also expected to keep gasoline refining margins relatively
well supported.
They currently stand at nearly $18 per barrel, compared with
a little more than $9 in early May.
GASOLINE
* No Eurobob barges were traded in the Platts window for a
third day. Before the window, about 11,000 tonnes fob ARA.
* Barges started trading at around $970 a tonne fob ARA, but
slipped to $950 a tonne towards the end of the session.
* Morgan Stanley sold to Cargill, Trafigura, Total, Shell
and Litasco.
* One barge of premium unleaded traded at $980 a tonne fob
ARA, down slightly from the $986-987 a tonne seen the previous
day.
* Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total.
* By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $17.78 a barrel, down from the $19.11 seen on Friday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.18 a barrel at
$99.37.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.74 percent at
$2.7361 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $29.53, down slightly from the $30.13 around the same time on
Friday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* There were three deals in the window at $800-$806 a tonne
cif NWE. Chevron, Shell and Gunvor sold to Vitol and BP.
Shell sold one cargo to Trafigura in the window. This
compared with the $805-a-tonne deal on Friday.
* "During the window (trade) has been all one-way (ie.
bidding)," a trader said.
* The July crack was at minus $9 a barrel, slightly weaker
than the minus $8.26 a barrel on Friday. The August crack was at
minus $9.20.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by David Goodman)