LONDON, July 12 Gasoline barge prices and refining margins strengthened in a busy session on Thursday, although traders said gasoline demand was still pretty weak and the backwardation in the market was making it difficult for gasoline blenders.

"Naphtha is cheap, so the blend economics are good, but because of the backwardation it might not work," one trader said. "There is not a real outlet for the gasoline."

A trader focused on the West African market said there were still a lot of cargoes waiting offshore Nigeria which meant there was no real rush to request more.

In addition, the independent firms which supply gasoline to the Nigerian market via the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency are in limbo because of the ongoing probe into subsidy fraud and worries that they might have to repay some of the subsidies they were previously awarded.

This is suppressing demand for naphtha for blending and adding to the overhang in the prompt market, with stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rising 21 percent week-on-week.

In addition, the naphtha cargoes that have been arriving from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Latin America are 30,000 tonnes, whereas European buyers want 12,500 tonne parcels.

Naphtha traders are now looking to Asia where inventories of light-end products are at five-week lows and petrochemical buyers are returning to the market.

"The second half of August looks tight in South Korea, but after that the Far East market should ease," a trader said.

Traders focused on the Mediterranean market said gasoline supplies remained tight in their region. "We are seeing good inland demand in Italy and France," said one.

Another attributed market strength to Algerian buying of gasoline for delivery in August-December, as Sonatrach undertakes lengthy maintenance at Skikda.

Elsewhere, Total's Luena refinery in Germany is restarting a gasoline unit after an unplanned shutdown.

GASOLINE

* No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a sixth session.

* Some 18,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $952-$961 a tonne fob ARA, with prices rising steadily throughout the day. This was up on Wednesday's trades ahead of the window at $946-$951 a tonne fob ARA.

* The early trades came at premiums to the August swap of $23.50-$32 a tonne. The swap was at approximately $932 a tonne at the market close.

* Morgan Stanley, Chevron, Hess, Gunvor, Statoil, Vitol and Noble were on the sell side, while North Sea Group, Cargill, Litasco and Total were buyers.

* Just one barge of premium unleaded traded at $975 a tonne fob ARA, up from $956 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.

* Gunvor sold the barge to Total.

* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around $15.10 a barrel from around $13.87 a barrel on Wednesday.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down 53 cents at $99.70 a barrel around the same time.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.04 percent at $2.77 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.43 a barrel, up from $29.81 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No naphtha cargoes traded in the window as there were no offers, only bids. The last bid came from Vitol at $803 a tonne cif NWE. This was down from Wednesday's trade at $810 a tonne cif NWE.

* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.73 a barrel, deteriorating slightly from minus $9.10 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon.

* Analysts at JBC Energy said their outlook for naphtha is relatively conservative as demand-side fundamentals are still far from healthy.

* "Besides low petchem sector activity due to the economic slowdown, demand from gasoline blenders remains unappealing. For the European market, scant arbitrage opportunities to South America also remain an issue, which might prevent cracks from any essential further improvements," they said in a note. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)