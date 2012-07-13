LONDON, July 13 Gasoline barge prices gained on Friday and refining margins held firm, with traders citing limited supply as as the reason prices remained robust.

"The market is, overall, tight," a trader said.

Demand from the United States has drawn some product out of Europe, while refinery maintenance and a halt in production at the UK's Coryton refinery - which produced a high proportion of gasoline - also dented supply.

The naphtha market was relatively soft in comparison, traders said.

"The naphtha market feels a touch soft, can't find many bids in the front cracks," a trader said, referring to refining margins for more prompt delivery months.

Another trader said that demand, while sluggish in the north west of Europe was better in the Mediterranean.

GASOLINE

* No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a seventh session.

* Some 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $980-$985 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $952-$961 a tonne on Thursday.

* Morgan Stanley, Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total, Litasco and Cargill.

* Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $990-$995 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $975 a tonne the previous day.

* Vitol and Gunvor sold to Total.

* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at $14.25, down from $15.10 around the same time the previous day.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.24 $102.31 a barrel around the same time.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures underperformed, up 0.29 percent at $2.8142 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.31 a barrel, easing from $31.43 a barrel around the same time on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. There were three trades, all at $822 a tonne cif NWE, compared to the final bid the previous day at $803 a tonne.

* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.40 a barrel, slightly narrower than the $9.73 a barrel seen around the same time on Thursday. For August the crack was at minus $9.80 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)