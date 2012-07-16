LONDON, July 16 Gasoline and naphtha prices held relatively steady with cracks withstanding the effects of rising crude oil futures as more of both products leaves the region.

No Eurobob was traded for an eighth consecutive day, while buyers dived on more plentiful premium unleaded with 13 cargoes traded in the window.

The closure of Petroplus' Coryton refinery remains an underlying bullish factor for gasoline along with the U.S. driving season.

There was still no demand from Nigeria, one trader said. The West African country's energy sector is reeling from uncertainties stemming from a growing corruption scandal over fuel subsidies.

On Monday, it was further revealed that Nigeria's government owes the state-owned oil firm for improper, informal loans used to cover a range of expenses, from a presidential helicopter to maritime security, a report of a partial audit will say.

Naphtha cracks held steady despite weak fundamentals as the continuing gasoline arbitrage to the U.S. keeps up steady naphtha demand for gasoline blending.

"For the moment, there is no reason for improving (prices), unless the macro situation in Europe becomes clearer," said one trader, "You might see an improving market one day and weakening the next... but just following mood and sentiment change, not fundamentals."

Despite a closed arbitrage window, Vitol is sending around 80,000 tonnes of naphtha to South Korea, several market sources said, which is expected to erase some of the overhang.

Asian naphtha margins have reached their highest in at least two months, buoyed by renewed petrochemical demand.

GASOLINE

* No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for an eighth session.

* Around 5,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $984 a tonne fob ARA largely in line with Friday's deals at $980-$985 a tonne.

* Hess, Chevron and Statoil sold to Cargill and Litasco.

* Some 13 barges of premium unleaded traded at $991-992 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the previous session's deals at $990-$995 a tonne.

* Gunvor sold 12 cargoes to Total and Argos North Sea Group sold one to Total.

* By 1553 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at $15.90, up from $14.56 at Friday's close.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.10 at $103.50 a barrel around the same time.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.93 percent at $2.8424 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading higher at $31.60 a barrel, compared with Friday's close at $31.18 a barrel.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $835-837 a tonne cif NWE, up from $822 a tonne last week.

* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.15, marginally above Friday at $9.40 a barrel. The August crack was at around minus $9.50 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)