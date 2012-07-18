LONDON, July 18 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose with oil on Tuesday, leaving margins little changed as traders reported stronger demand in the Mediterranean.

Saudi Arabia was seen to be in the market for spot cargoes for August delivery, several traders said, and was expected to pick up 2-3 cargoes for the month.

There were also signs of demand in north Africa and in Jordan, although no new tenders were reported.

The overall picture for gasoline however was dampened by a lack of buying interest in the U.S. where traders said increased refinery runs and slowing consumption had all but closed the arbitrage window for exports from Europe.

However, gasoline inventories dropped by 1.82 million barrels in the week, against forecasts for a 1.2 million barrel build, the EIA report showed. One trader said exports to the U.S. could pick up again.

Refinery utilization also fell by 0.7 percentage point to 92.0 percent of capacity, erasing gains from last week. Analysts had forecast rates rising 0.1 percentage point.

In naphtha, a recovery in Asia continued to support the market. The Asian naphtha price was at a 1-1/2 month high of $872 a tonne on Wednesday.

GASOLINE

* Three barges of benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the window $1,000 a tonne fob ARA, with a fourth trading at $998 a tonne fob ARA for slightly later dates. This was up from $984-$989 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* Gunvor sold all of the barges, with the first three going to Morgan Stanley and the fourth to Cargill.

* Ahead of the window, six barges of Eurobob traded at $997-$1,015 a tonne fob ARA. Glencore, Hess and Chevron sold to Litasco, Cargill and Trafigura. Statoil was seen both selling and buying during the day.

* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window, with Gunvor selling to Morgan Stanley at $1,014 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,001-$1,002 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $13.14 a barrel. Margins have edged lower this week, and are close to $2 a barrel lower than at the start of the month.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.12 at $105.12 a barrel at 1633 GMT, gaining on encouraging comments by U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman on the economy.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.71 percent at $2.8937 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.96 a barrel, upfrom $30.27 a barrel at the previous close.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Gunvor, BP, Trafigura and Vitol bid in the window in a $852-$857 a tonne cif NWE range.

* There were also two offers, both at $862 a tonne cif NWE, by Glencore and Shell. No cargoes traded however.

* The bid/offer range at $857/$862 a tonne cif NWE was higher than Tuesday's deal done at $855 a tonne cif NWE.

* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $8.28 a barrel, down from minus $7.54 a barrel on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)