LONDON, July 20 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe stayed strong on Friday and the refining margin improved as Brent crude futures eased, but traders said the extra supply from higher refinery runs in June was beginning to feed through.

"I get the feeling we've created a few extra barrels somewhere. It's eased the tightness to some degree, but gasoline is still strong," said one gasoline broker.

Data from industry monitor Euroilstock confirmed that European gasoline output was up 1.8 percent in June from the previous month, but was still down 3.5 percent year-on-year.

Gasoline remains relatively strong at the front end of the curve, with the backwardation for July/August at about $20 a tonne and August/September at about $25 a tonne.

Cracks are also still buoyant at about $15.20 a barrel for July and $13.05 for August, a broker said.

"Cracks are up a bit today after drifting. RBOB has come off hard at the front over the last couple of days and that hasn't helped but it seems to have settled down a bit now," he said.

Traders need a strong RBOB price in the United States to make it worth their while sending European gasoline across the Atlantic. Most believe the arbitrage to the U.S. is currently shut but on the swaps side it is widening, suggesting it is moving in the right direction.

On the naphtha side, traders said an anticipated uplift in demand from the Far East was helping to underpin the market. Naphtha prices in Asia have topped a two-month high due to better petrochemical buying.

Outages at Japanese oil refineries are also pushing up prices. "The arbitrage East should work with a depressed shipping market," said a naphtha trader.

GASOLINE

* Gunvor sold a barge of benchmark Eurobob to Vitol in the window at $1,020 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Thursday's before-the-window trades at $1,005-$1,014 a tonne fob ARA.

* Some 8,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,010-$1,016 a tonne fob ARA.

* Morgan Stanley, Noble, Hess and Glencore were on the sell side whilst Shell, BP, Litasco and Cargill were buyers.

* Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,016-$1,021 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with Thursday's trade at $1,020 a tonne.

* Litasco, Vitol and Gunvor were sellers. Total bought all the barges.

* By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $14.36 a barrel, up from around $12.44 a barrel at the same time on Thursday.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.38 at $106.42 a barrel.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.16 percent at $2.9047 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.76 a barrel, up slightly from $30.33 a barrel around the same time on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window. There were three bids and one offer.

* The bids came from Trafigura, Gunvor and Vitol in the $861-$865 a tonne cif NWE range. Glencore offered a cargo at $869 a tonne cif NWE. Thursday's cargo changed hands at $873 a tonne cif NWE.

* "Naphtha has traded slightly weaker today but nothing as violent as the downward moves we saw yesterday," a trader said.

* The August naphtha refining margin opened at about minus $9.35 a barrel and traded down to lows of about minus $9.60 a barrel. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)