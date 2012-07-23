LONDON, July 23 Refining margins for gasoline
rose on Monday, supported by a sharp fall in the price of crude,
with strong demand over the next few weeks likely to see margins
stay robust.
By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $15.86 a barrel, up from $14.36 a barrel, at around the
same time on Friday.
"Refinery margins in Europe and the U.S. remain fairly
high," said Walter de Wet at Standard Bank.
"The drop in crude oil prices should assist refinery margins
even further. With seasonal gasoline demand set to rise in the
next few weeks, demand for crude from refineries are likely to
remain robust."
The rising price of sugar, which is used for bio-diesel in
the United States could also have a knock-on impact for
gasoline, JBC Energy said in a note to clients.
"This is expected to reduce the volumes of ethanol imports
from the U.S. even further and might give an additional boost to
import requirements for conventional gasoline."
Traders were watching developments in West Africa.
A Nigerian fuel importers' union said on Friday it would
shut down jetties and depots from July 23 if the government did
not pay outstanding gasoline subsidy payments, which are a
massive drain on Africa's second biggest economy.
GASOLINE
* There were no trades in the window. Before the window,
some 13,000 tonnes traded at $978-$986 a tonne fob ARA, compared
to trades in the $1,010-$1,020 range on Friday.
* Chevron, BP, Hess and Glencore sold to Gunvor and Litasco.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $996 and $998 a tonne fob ARA respectively. Litasco
and Vitol sold to Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.07 at $103.76
a barrel.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.94 percent
at $2.8860 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.33 a barrel, down from the $30.76 a barrel on Friday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol bought one cargo of physical naphtha from Shell at
$839 a tonne cif NWE. BP bought one from Sabic at $836 a tonne
cif NWE.
* This compared to the bids and offers in the $861-$873 a
tonne cif NWE on Friday.
* Traders said that the market felt softer than it had in
recent days, with prices in Asia retreating help to diminish the
arbitrage attraction to Asia. "Spreads for east to west have
crunched in today," a trader said.
* The August naphtha refining margin opened at about minus
$9.60, slightly weaker than the $9.35 a barrel on Friday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)