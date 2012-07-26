LONDON, July 26 Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe strengthened on Thursday after data showing an
18 percent weekly fall in gasoline stocks at a key oil hub, but
traders were sceptical as to how long the fillip from overseas
demand would last.
Gasoline stocks independently held at
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell to 596,000 tonnes
week-on-week, from 728,000, according to data from Dutch oil
consultant Pieter Kulsen, as cargoes departed for markets
such as the United States and Argentina.
But traders said that gasoline stock builds in the United
States on Wednesday had closed the arbitrage window, whilst West
African demand has tailed off due to the ongoing Nigerian
subsidy probe.
"It has been very slow," said a West African-focused
gasoline broker. "But they will need oil at some point so we
wait and see what they will do."
Nigeria has accused fuel traders of fraudulently collecting
$2.38 billion last year in subsidy payments for fuel that was
never delivered.
Demand from the United States is also waning, with
Wednesday's figures from the Energy Information Administration
showing a 3.2 percent fall in gasoline demand for the four-week
average, compared with a year ago.
The gasoline refining margin has come off substantially,
with the Eurobob crack down from over $20 a barrel four weeks
ago to just under $12 a barrel on Thursday.
"It is likely to wane further as refiners have adjusted
themselves for the remainder of the peak driving season, while
the demand outlook remains bleak," analysts at JBC Energy said
in a note.
The naphtha crack has tended to move in line with gasoline
over the last few days and remains under pressure from a
persistently weak petrochemicals market, they added.
In Japan, Keiyo Ethylene has closed a 768,000 tonne per year
cracker indefinitely, hitting naphtha demand.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. At
the close the August swap was trading at about $969.50 a tonne
fob ARA.
* Some 4,000 tonnes of gasoline traded ahead of the window
at $956-$980 a tonne fob ARA. This was up on Wednesday's
pre-window trades at $942-$960 a tonne fob ARA. BP sold to North
Sea Group and Vitol sold to Litasco.
* Gunvor sold some 2,000 tonnes to Litasco after the window,
at $978 a tonne fob ARA.
* At 1550 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $11.88 a barrel, up from around $10.48 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $986 a tonne fob ARA, up from $959 a tonne on
Wednesday. Vitol sold to the barge to ConocoPhilips.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 77 cents at
$105.15 a barrel by 1552 GMT.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.17 percent at
$2.8255 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $25.70 a barrel, up from $24.62 a barrel around the same time
on Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $826
a tonne cif NWE, up from Wednesday's trades at $813-$814 a
tonne. BP sold the cargo to Vitol.
* A trader said this looked like $1 above the August swap at
the time of the trade.
* Margins eroded further to around minus $12.35 a barrel
according to Reuters' calculations, down from around minus
$11.88 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)