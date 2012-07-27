LONDON, July 27 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose with crude on Friday as trade thinned with many players away on holiday, and margins ticked higher after sinking below $10 a barrel earlier this week as the demand outlook began to brighten.

In the U.S. margins jumped by almost $1 a barrel during the session as RBOB futures gaining around 1.5 percent outpaced crude and raised hopes that trans-Atlantic exports may pick up again.

Adding support to prices in the longer term, the Dutch COVA stockpiling agency had invited a pool of firms to bid for a 200,000 tonne tender for gasoline for delivery in September and October.

Traders said at least part of the tender had recently been awarded to a number of Scandinavian refiners although further details had yet to emerge.

The naphtha market was also slow, with physical naphtha margins dwindling below minus $12 a barrel, having shed close to $5 a barrel this week as the prospect for exports to Asia have dimmed.

A lack of demand in Asia helped send margins in the East to a one-month low on Friday, as petrochemical firms have scaled down purchases due to plastic prices lagging behind crude oil.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. The last window trade took place on Tuesday at $967 a tonne fob ARA.

* Ahead of the window, three barges traded at $977-$978 a tonne fob ARA, up from $956-$980 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. Cargill bought all three from BP and Morgan Stanley. The August swap was at around plus $3-$4 a tonne, a broker said.

* A gasoline cargo changed hands in the Mediterranean, with Trafigura buying from Morgan Stanley at $1,000 a tonne.

* At 1606 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.14 a barrel, down from around $11.74 a barrel at the end of trade on Thursday.

* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA, up from $986 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. Vitol sold to Total.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 92 cents at $106.18 a barrel at 1554 GMT.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.36 percent at $2.8521 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.45 a barrel, up from $25.56 a barrel at the close on Thursday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $833 a tonne cif NWE, up from $826 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday. Gunvor sold to Morgan Stanley.

* Margins continued to slip, falling to around minus $12.57 a barrel on Friday, down from minus $12.35 a barrel on Thursday. Physical naphtha cracks have lost close to $5 a barrel this week based on Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)