LONDON, July 27 Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe rose with crude on Friday as trade thinned with
many players away on holiday, and margins ticked higher after
sinking below $10 a barrel earlier this week as the demand
outlook began to brighten.
In the U.S. margins jumped by almost $1 a barrel during the
session as RBOB futures gaining around 1.5 percent outpaced
crude and raised hopes that trans-Atlantic exports may pick up
again.
Adding support to prices in the longer term, the Dutch COVA
stockpiling agency had invited a pool of firms to bid for a
200,000 tonne tender for gasoline for delivery in September and
October.
Traders said at least part of the tender had recently been
awarded to a number of Scandinavian refiners although further
details had yet to emerge.
The naphtha market was also slow, with physical naphtha
margins dwindling below minus $12 a barrel, having shed close to
$5 a barrel this week as the prospect for exports to Asia have
dimmed.
A lack of demand in Asia helped send margins in the East to
a one-month low on Friday, as petrochemical firms have scaled
down purchases due to plastic prices lagging behind crude oil.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. The
last window trade took place on Tuesday at $967 a tonne fob ARA.
* Ahead of the window, three barges traded at $977-$978 a
tonne fob ARA, up from $956-$980 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
Cargill bought all three from BP and Morgan Stanley. The August
swap was at around plus $3-$4 a tonne, a broker said.
* A gasoline cargo changed hands in the Mediterranean, with
Trafigura buying from Morgan Stanley at $1,000 a tonne.
* At 1606 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $11.14 a barrel, down from around $11.74 a barrel at the
end of trade on Thursday.
* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA, up from $986 a tonne fob ARA
on Thursday. Vitol sold to Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 92 cents at
$106.18 a barrel at 1554 GMT.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.36 percent at
$2.8521 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $26.45 a barrel, up from $25.56 a barrel at the close on
Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $833
a tonne cif NWE, up from $826 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday.
Gunvor sold to Morgan Stanley.
* Margins continued to slip, falling to around minus $12.57
a barrel on Friday, down from minus $12.35 a barrel on Thursday.
Physical naphtha cracks have lost close to $5 a barrel this week
based on Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)