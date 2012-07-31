LONDON, July 31 Margins on gasoline barge prices held firm on Tuesday, supported by summer driving season demand and refinery outages, but views were mixed on whether they could be sustained around these levels.

"I think gasoline is toppish here, and it was largely due to unplanned outages," a trader said.

"Gasoline cracks will come off here, especially as crude is likely to get stronger in two weeks' time."

However a trader focusing on Mediterranean gasoline was more upbeat about prospects for gasoline prices.

"The market seems stronger, north west Europe is tight, I think UK demand is quite strong and Mediterranean demand is also supporting the market a bit, don't forget it is summer!"

Demand for gasoline tends to rise significantly in the summer as European and U.S. holidaymakers drive to holiday locations.

In industry news, creditors of the UK assets of the bankrupt Petroplus refinery will receive a maximum of 6.4 percent of their claims, joint administrator Steven Pearson said on Tuesday.

Naphtha margins held on to some gains seen the previous session on the back of strong Asian demand, but market participants were unsure on whether this would last.

"There's a lot of product already moving east so that certainly takes out the overhang," a broker said.

"The unknown factor is if the traders continue bidding when we get into August or switch direction and start offering."

GASOLINE

* Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts window at $985 a tonne fob ARA, down slightly from the $989-$993 a tonne the previous day.

* Ahead of the window, some 7,000 tonnes traded at $996-$1,002 a tonne fob ARA, up marginally from the $992-$1002 a tonne range on Monday. Gunvor sold to Morgan Stanley.

* At 1542 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $13.52 a barrel, up from the $11.58 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

* No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded but a barge was offered at $1,004 a tonne fob ARA compared to the $1,010 a tonne offer on Monday. A barge was bid at $985.

* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.17 at $105.03 a barrel at 1626 GMT.

* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1 percent at $2.9084 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.69, up from $28.25 a barrel around the same time on Monday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window. There were five offers and no bids. Offers were in the $846 to $848 a tonne cif NWE range and were from Koch, Vitol, Glencore and BP.

* Margins continued to improve, up slightly at minus $10.50 a barrel for August, from minus $10.70 a barrel on Monday. The September crack was seen at minus $9.80 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)