LONDON, Aug 2 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Thursday, following Brent crude oil futures up, as traders anticipated stronger demand from overseas markets.

Gasoline stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 21 percent week-on-week, according to data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

Kulsen said traders were building stocks in anticipation of demand from key markets such as the United States and Latin America in coming weeks.

The summer driving season has disappointed to date with some U.S. East Coast refineries that had been expected to close receiving a stay of execution.

But more European gasoline may be needed if the U.S. government reduces or suspends the alternative fuel subsidy which uses corn for ethanol production.

A prolonged drought in the U.S. has clobbered this year's corn crop, which is likely to limit production of the alternative fuel.

On the naphtha side, traders said the market was being supported by demand from gasoline blenders and Asian strength. "It seems that blenders are back buying," said one trader.

Gasoline's premium to naphtha is currently some $139 a tonne for August, which should make blending very profitable.

But analysts at JBC Energy noted that the size and persistence of this considerable reforming margin seems to hint at capacity constraints in the process.

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window as there were no offers. A bid came at $1,006 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's $986-$995 a tonne range.

* Some 4,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,010-$1,020 a tonne fob ARA, up from $987-$995 a tonne on Wednesday. Vitol and Statoil sold to Cargill, Litasco and Total.

* Early trades came at premiums to the September swap of $43-$45 a tonne. The September swap was trading at around $975 a tonne at the close.

* At 1538 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $14.02 a barrel, up from around $12.22 a barrel on Wednesday.

* Six barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,024-$1,029 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's $1,016 and $1,017 a tonne.

* Total, Gunvor and Morgan Stanley sold to Litasco and Vitol, with Litasco accounting for the bulk of the purchases.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 36 cents at $106.32 a barrel at 1540 GMT.

* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.64 percent at $2.8808 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $33.20 a barrel up from $30.06 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Five cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window in an unusually busy session.

* Vitol sold all the cargoes. Gunvor bought two, and Glencore, Shell and Trafigura bought one apiece. Prices ranged from $866-$868 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from Wednesday's trade at $854 a tonne.

* Vitol was an aggressive buyer all through July. A trader suggested it was now trying to offload some of its length.

* Margins strengthened further to minus $8.96 a barrel, up from minus $9.30 a barrel in the previous session.

* Petrochemical prices in Asia have improved, which should encourage buyers to seek cargoes to feed their naphtha crackers. Taiwan's Formosa is also expected to restart its No. 1 cracker within the next few days, following maintenance that started on June 19. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)