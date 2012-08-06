LONDON, Aug 6 The gasoline refining margin weakened in northwest Europe on Monday as gasoline barge prices failed to keep pace with Brent crude oil futures as traders remained pessimistic about the outlook for demand.

The gasoline crack slipped below $11 as the U.S. summer driving season edged into its final act, despite strength in U.S. RBOB which has raised some hopes that the arbitrage will open up again.

U.S. gasoline has been strengthening on a combination of factors including much bigger draws than expected in last week's Energy Information Administration inventories report and questions over whether the depleted U.S. corn crop can be used for ethanol production.

However, market participants said they had not seen much gasoline moving to the U.S. yet, and some were sceptical as to how much would actually make the trip.

"The U.S. is very strong, but I am not seeing many U.S. grades coming out of Europe," said one gasoline broker.

"Brazil has been pulling barrels from northwest Europe," a gasoline trader added. "U.S. imports will still be low going forwards I think."

Brazil has been forced to import more gasoline because a poor sugarcane harvest has curbed ethanol production.

A broker focused on the West African market said it was "dead" at the moment, with the Nigerian subsidy probe still ongoing. However, Nigeria's finance ministry has promised to pay fuel traders' valid subsidy claims.

Naphtha is still being supported by better Asian demand and some buying by gasoline blenders. The blending margin is currently at about $133 a tonne.

"In general, when it is more than $25 it is worth blending, but it depends on the gasoline demand," a trader said.

Another trader said there had not been much "aggressive buying" but some demand had been seen: "They are slowly buying."

GASOLINE

* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.

* Some 9,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,014-$1,022 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Friday's pre-window trades at $1,015-$1,029 a tonne.

* Gunvor, Chevron, Vitol and Hess were sellers, whilst Cargill, Statoil, Trafigura and North Sea Group were on the buy side.

* Early trades came at premiums to the September swaps of $28.50-$34 a tonne. This was lower than Friday's premiums of $41.50-$45 a tonne. The September swap was trading at about $991 a tonne at the market close.

* At 1540 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $10.78 a barrel slipping from around $12.39 a barrel around the same time on Friday.

* Some 8,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window, at $1,014-$1,020 a tonne fob ARA. This was down from Friday's offer at $1,036 a tonne fob ARA.

* Gunvor and Total were busy on the sell side, with Litasco and Trafigura buying.

* ICE Brent crude futures were up 27 cents at $109.21 a barrel at 1544 GMT.

* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.27 percent at $2.9231 a gallon around the same time.

* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.73 a barrel, retreating from $32.58 a barrel at around the same time on Friday.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Vitol was again a very busy seller in the window, offloading five naphtha cargoes in what market participants said could be seen as an attempt to drive the price down.

* It sold two cargoes to Trafigura, one to BP, one to Gunvor and one to Glencore at $888-$889 a tonne cif NWE. This price range was up slightly from Friday's trades at $884-$888 a tonne.

* Market participants noted that Vitol has already sold some nine cargoes in the window in August prior to today's trades, after buying aggressively all through July. Attempts to push prices down may be frustrated as the market mood is currently not that bearish, a broker said.

* The naphtha refining margin was at about minus $9.34 a barrel, weakening from Friday's minus $8.20 a barrel. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)