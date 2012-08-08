LONDON, Aug 8 Gasoline barge prices in northwest
Europe rose on Wednesday on expectations of improved demand from
the United States following gasoline inventory draws and a major
refinery fire that may impact U.S. gasoline output for several
months.
The Energy Information Administration said that U.S.
gasoline stockpiles had fallen 1.8 million barrels week-on-week,
exceeding expectations for a draw of 1.1 million.
The data has been closely eyed this week following a fire at
Chevron's 245,000-barrels-per-day Richmond, California
refinery. The refinery is the second-largest in the state and is
expected to be shut for up to three months after the blaze in
its crude oil refining unit.
Traders said the fire could attract more European gasoline
to the United States, although some suggested barrels were more
likely to move from Asia in the first instance.
Gasoline prices in the United States and Asia have risen on
the expectation of shortages in the U.S. if the refinery stays
closed for the rest of the summer driving season.
"Asia gasoline is very strong - in part I think due to
that," one trader said. He added that the region was
experiencing its own outages, with a shutdown at Vietnam's only
refinery, keeping the market tight.
Other traders suggested that California would attract
barrels from the U.S. Gulf Coast, which would have a knock-on
effect for the U.S. East Coast. This could open the door to more
European cargoes.
A trader focused on the West African market said that few
cargoes had moved there over the last week.
"There is some slight interest this week, but not huge
volumes," he said. "Ghana is receiving a couple of cargoes -
gasoline/jet and gasoil."
He added that gasoline suppliers to the Nigerian market had
begun to receive some subsidy payments now, but progress was
slow as the investigation into subsidy fraud continues.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. Bids
came at around $1,060 a tonne fob ARA, but there were no offers.
The September swap was trading at about $1,024.50 at the close.
* Some 11,000 barges traded ahead of the window at
$1,045-$1,052 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's pre-window
trades at $1,020-$1,024 a tonne.
* Early trades came at premiums to the September swaps of
$33-$33.50 a tonne fob ARA.
* Litasco, Chevron and Morgan Stanley were on the sell side
whilst Shell, Cargill and North Sea Group were buyers. Mercuria
was active on both sides of the market.
* By 1537 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up
at around $12.60 a barrel from around $11.39 a barrel on
Tuesday.
* Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at
$1,079-$1,082 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's $1,054-$1,060 a
tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold all the barges to Trafigura.
* At 1539 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up 86
cents at $112.86 a barrel after U.S. data showing that domestic
oil stocks had fallen sharply week-on-week.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.74
percent at $3.0136 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was quoted
at $32.28 a barrel, up from $31.49 a barrel around the same time
on Tuesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold another three cargoes in the window and Koch
sold one. Vitol's cargoes went to Glencore and Trafigura at
$922-$924 a tonne cif NWE. Koch's cargo went to Trafigura at
$922 a tonne cif NWE.
* This was up from Tuesday's trades at $903 a tonne cif NWE.
* Vitol has now sold about 20 cargoes in the window since
the start of August, but the market remains fairly well
supported.
* Asian naphtha is at around a three-month high, keeping the
arbitrage from Europe open. Market participants also cited
petrochemical demand in Europe and some demand coming through
from gasoline blenders as supporting factors.
* Another trader said that Mediterranean buyers were
restocking after running stocks down over the last few weeks
because of the profitable arbitrage East.
* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.17 a
barrel, strengthening from around minus $10.03 a barrel in the
previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)