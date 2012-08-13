LONDON, Aug 13 Naphtha cracks fell slightly on
Monday compared to Friday but remained underpinned near the
recent 3-month high on rising petrochemical and Asian demand.
"Naphtha is balanced to tight, no reason for it to go down,"
said one broker, explaining that the tightness is due to "a
combination of petrochemical buying as propane is strong,
increased buying for gasoline blending and many cargoes are
going East."
The front month propane/naphtha spread, between two
petrochemical feedstock alternatives, is at its narrowest in
well over a year, several traders said.
As result, petrochemical companies have been favouring
naphtha, which can be used to make a wider variety of plastics
feedstocks.
The balance August spread has been fluctuating around
$25/$30 a tonne, with September at around $18 a tonne. The front
month spread was around $140 a tonne just two months ago.
Gasoline continued to hold firm following the outage of
Chevron's 245,000 barrel per day refinery in California after a
major blaze.
It was still unclear whether there would be much European
gasoline heading over to the fill the gap but data from the
Energy Information Administration suggested the United States
was short regardless, after a larger than expected gasoline
stock draw reported last week.
Meanwhile, West African demand for gasoline was starting to
pick up, one trader said, which could also push up demand for
European naphtha.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts
window.
* Before the window, 6,500 tonnes were traded at between
$1,069 to $1,078 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's deals at
$1,057 to $1,062 a tonne.
* Glencore, Hess, Lukoil and Chevron sold to Total, Cargill
and Trafigura.
* By 1701 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was up
at $13.36, up slightly from the previous close at $13.01.
* No premium unleaded barge traded in the window either, but
deals were at $1,083-$1086 a tonne on Friday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.52 a barrel at
$114.47 around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.0256
percent at $3.0461 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted
at $33.43 a barrel, up slightly from the $33.29 a barrel at the
previous close.
NAPHTHA
* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $929 to $935
a tonne cif NWE, slightly Friday's deal at $929 a tonne.
* BASF, Vitol and Koch sold to Trafigura and BP.
* The physical naphtha crack for September fell to minus
$7.30 a barrel from minus $6.20 a barrel on Friday.