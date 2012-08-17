LONDON, Aug 17 Gasoline margins continued their sharp climb on Friday, lifted by tight European supplies due to the return of West African demand and a strong pull - now showing signs of ending - from the United States. The crack on the European benchmark Eurobob has strengthened sharply this week, up by nearly $4.00 a barrel. The arbitrage to the United States looked to be closing, several traders said, as U.S. gasoline benchmark RBOB fell sharply while Northwest European prices held firm. Further strength could come from European governments rushing to boost stockpiles of crude oil and fuel. Belgium and the Netherlands have issued tenders to import a total of around 250,000 tonnes of diesel and gasoline for delivery in September and October, their agencies said. U.S. gasoline benchmark RBOB futures kept losing ground, which could deter European buyers from sending product across the Atlantic unless the Eurobob followed suit, one trader said. Another said the arbitrage window was closed since the Northwest European market was strong. The strength in gasoline continued to underpin naphtha margins, as it can be used for gasoline blending when supplies are short as they are now. GASOLINE * One Eurobob barge traded in the window at $1,103 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold to Trafigura. * Before the window, 6,000 tonnes traded at $1,091 to $1,110 a tonne, just shy of Thursday's deals at $1,114 a tonne fob ARA. * Morgan Stanley and BP sold to Trafigura, Cargill and Shell. * By 1552 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $16.92 a barrel, up from $15.80 at the previous session's close. * Six barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,114-$1,118 a tonne fob ARA, slightly down from Thursday's deals at $1,119-$1,120 a tonne. Total, Gunvor and Glencore sold to Trafigura, Vitol and Lukoil. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.37 a barrel to $113.90 a barrel at around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.68 percent at $3.1016 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.48 a barrel around the same time, down from $33.89 a barrel at the previous close. * In the Mediterranean, BB Energy sold a cargo to Trafigura at $1124 a tonne loading Sept 2-6 from Santa Panagia. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One naphtha cargo traded in the window at $947 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, down slightly from Thursday's deal at $954 a tonne. Vitol sold to Trafigura. * The crack for September was at minus $7.30, down slightly from minus $7.10 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)