LONDON, Aug 20 Gasoline margins turned lower on
Monday in a quiet session, as hopes for enduring demand for
cargoes in West Africa and the U.S. faded, and demand in Europe
remained weak, with high oil prices continuing to deter
motorists from buying petrol.
"I really don't see West Africa as strong. The only buying
is for those with crude for product swaps in Nigeria, and they
are only buying enough to prevent shortages," said a gasoline
trader. "Nigeria is still in a sort of limbo with everyone
blaming each other."
Trading was thin during the session, as much of the Middle
East and Asia were shut due to a public holiday.
Low water levels on the Rhine and Danube in Germany forcing
vessels to travel only partly loaded failed to support prices in
the region.
"Barges which normally load 2-2.5 thousand tonnes (kt) are
now taking around 1kt ... but there is still not much demand.
That explains the pretty low freight rates for this water
level," said another gasoline trader.
Criticism in Germany of ethanol levels in gasoline stirred
some debate among traders, who noted that in the U.S. there was
already talk about lowering the ethanol level requirement in
gasoline.
One trader said that high ethanol prices were already
contributing to increased Brazilian demand for gasoline, as
motorists in Brazil can switch between fuels at the pump.
Brazilian purchases of naphtha can be an indicator of demand
for gasoline because naphtha is a component used by blenders to
make the motor fuel.
"Some naphtha cargoes have gone to Brazil ... the situation
seems stable still, but indeed, they are importing more and
more," said a naphtha trader.
GASOLINE
* No Eurobob barges traded in the window. After the slot,
two barges traded at $1,089-$1,091 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$1,103 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. Litasco sold both, one to
Gunvor and one to BP.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- fell to around
$14.46 a barrel late in the session, dropping from $16.20 on
Friday afternoon.
* Litasco bought three barges of premium unleaded gasoline
from Trafigura, Total and Statoil at $1,105 a tonne fob ARA.
Prices were down from $1,114-$1,118 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 25 cents at
$113.96 a barrel at 1704 GMT.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.38
percent at $3.0391 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $32.01 a barrel around the same time, up from $31.15 at the
previous close.
* No cargoes traded. On Friday, a cargo traded at $1,124 a
tonne cif Santa Panagia.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura at $952 a tonne cif NWE,
up from $947 a tonne cif NWE on Friday.
* The crack for September was at minus $7.30, unchanged from
Friday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)