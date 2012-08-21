LONDON, Aug 21 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Tuesday, following crude oil futures higher, but the gasoline refining margin weakened as demand from key overseas markets fell away. Gasoline traders said the arbitrage to the United States is closed despite a proliferation of refinery problems that have pushed average gasoline prices there to $3.72 a gallon. This is the highest level on record for Aug. 20. But backwardation - where prices for prompt delivery are higher than those for future delivery - is preventing traders from fully exploiting the opportunity. "Bits and pieces are moving...It's a difficult window to hit," one said. A U.S.-based broker said there had been an influx of cargoes in early August but the window was closed now. The West African gasoline market has also quietened down after a busy fortnight, with a backlog of some 30 cargoes now waiting offshore Nigeria. "It seems to have dried up again," a broker said. "The swaps guys are buying but not the PPPRA (Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency)." Naphtha is still seeing steady demand from petrochemical companies in Europe who prefer it now that prices of alternative feedstock propane have risen substantially. Propane is currently trading at a discount of just $10 a tonne to naphtha. But the Asian arbitrage has closed, with the East-West spread at its lowest level since April due to weaker Asian petrochemical buying and high Western imports that have yet to find buyers, traders said.. "The East has been destroyed," a naphtha broker said. "The September East-West is now offered at $4.50. It's selling off on the back of record supply from the West." GASOLINE * No Eurobob barges traded in the window. * Some 17,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,090-$1,094 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from Monday's post-window trades at $1,089-$1,091 a tonne. * The early trades came at premiums to the September swap of $20.50-$25.50 a tonne. The swap was trading at around $1,073.50 a tonne at the market close. * Litasco, Hess, Glencore and Chevron were on the sell side whilst Trafigura and Vitol were buyers. Gunvor was active on both sides of the market. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped to around $13.69 a barrel from around $14.46 a barrel on Monday afternoon. * Some 16,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,107-$1,111 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,105 a tonne in the previous session. * Statoil, Glencore and Gunvor sold the barges to Vitol. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.20 at $114.90 a barrel at 1552 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.17 percent at $3.0662 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.64 a barrel, down from $32.01 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold another naphtha cargo to Trafigura at $956 a tonne cif NWE, for loading on Sept. 6-10. This was up slightly from Monday's trade at $952 a tonne cif NWE. * A trader said it looked like the deal was done at just $3 over the September swap, which seemed cheap. * The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $7.58 a barrel, compared with around minus $6.99 a barrel on Monday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)