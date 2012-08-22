LONDON, Aug 22 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by late gains in crude oil and a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline stocks. U.S. government data showed gasoline inventories had fallen 962,000 barrels last week to 202.74 million barrels, against analyst expectations of a 700,000 barrel draw. The fall in stocks could help revive imports. Traders said a lack of prompt supply was also supporting the spot market. "There is not a lot of oil about and good demand, into west Africa, Mexico, etc," said a gasoline trader. Traders are hoping for a recovery in exports to West Africa, where pressure on the Nigerian government is mounting to resume subsidy payments for fuel. Many private fuel importers have stopped importing gasoline because the government is holding up payments. Nigeria's capital city suffered severe fuel shortages on Wednesday, as a union halted deliveries and threatened to cut supplies to the rest of the country by Friday. "We shall see if that will actually be realised," said a gasoline trader, doubtful that a resolution was in sight. A parliamentary probe found corruption in Nigeria's fuel subsidy scheme cost the country $6.8 billion in three years, but efforts to end subsidies have been in vain. Naphtha is still seeing steady demand from petrochemical companies in Europe, which are switching away from rival feedstock propane. The propane/naphtha spread has flipped into positive territory, with propane cargoes trading at a $10 premium to naphtha for September. GASOLINE * Five Eurobob barges traded in the window at $1,094-$1,06 a tonne fob ARA, while a sixth for delivery at later dates in September traded at $1,088 a tonne fob ARA. * Prices were at the upper end of Tuesday's $1,090-$1,094 a tonne fob ARA range. * Seven barges traded ahead of the window at $1,094-$1,06 a tonne fob ARA. Trafigura, Cargill and Glencore bought from Gunvor, Hess, Chevron and Vitol. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $14.56 a barrel at 1626 GMT, steady from the previous close. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window, two at $1,120 a tonne fob ARA and one at $1,108 a tonne fob ARA. Prices were up from $1,107-$1,111 a tonne fob ARA the previous session. * Statoil sold the barges to Total and Vitol. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 17 cents at $114.81 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.74 percent at $3.0879 a gallon around the same time. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo to BP at $951 a tonne cif NWE, below Tuesday's $956 a tonne cif NWE. * A trader said that the market was actually higher, with three other firms bidding in the window at up to $953 a tonne cif NWE. * Propane cargoes rose to $976 a tonne in the region on Wednesday, a wide discount to naphtha, a trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)