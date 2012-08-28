LONDON, Aug 28 Gasoline and naphtha margins rose
on Tuesday, supported by the shutdown of Venezuela's largest
refinery which exported significant volumes of U.S. grade
gasoline.
Refinery closures in the U.S. also supported prices, where
refiners in the Gulf of Mexico have shut about 1.32 million
barrels per day (bpd) of capacity ahead of Hurricane Isaac's
arrival.
"It's not only that (Hurricane Isaac), it's Venezuela too...
U.S. cash is strong because of Amuay (Venezuela's largest
refinery), but very steeply backwardated," said a gasoline
trader.
Venezuela's 645,000 barrel per day (bpd) Amuay refinery is
offline following an explosion on Saturday and ensuing fires,
which the country has since struggled to quell.
In naphtha, arbitrage opportunities for export to Asia
remained slim, a trader said.
"If anything, imports could come in from the Red Sea to the
NWE region" he said, adding that no trades in that direction had
been done and the possible arbitrage route was just talk at that
stage.
"It used to be the usual arbitrage route," he added.
GASOLINE
* No barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded during
Tuesday's window.
* Barge prices ranged between $1,093-$1,102 a tonne fob ARA
ahead of the window, up from Friday's $1,090 a tonne fob ARA
window trade.
* BP sold a cargo to Trafigura in the Mediterranean at
$1,073 a tonne fob Med.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $17.33 a
barrel at 1737 GMT, up from $15.09 a barrel at the close on
Friday.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,100 and $1,103 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$1,121-$1,135 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.
* Statoil sold both to Trafigura and Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 24 cents at
$112.50 a barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.25
percent at $3.1155 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$26.38 a barrel, down from $28.43 a barrel at the previous close
and ahead of Hurricane Isaac's arrival in the Gulf of Mexico
where production shutdowns were supporting U.S. oil prices.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two naphtha cargoes traded at $957 and $958 a tonne cif
NWE on Tuesday. Prices were below Friday's range of bids at
$966-$972 a tonne cif NWE.
* Total offered down to $967 a tonne cif NWE, while
Trafigura bid at $957 a tonne cif NWE.
* Physical naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $4.67
a barrel, up from around $5.85 a barrel on Friday and close to
$3 a barrel higher on the week.
* The September crack was at about minus $4.70 a barrel, up
sharply from $7.35 a barrel.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by William Hardy)