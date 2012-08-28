LONDON, Aug 28 Gasoline and naphtha margins rose on Tuesday, supported by the shutdown of Venezuela's largest refinery which exported significant volumes of U.S. grade gasoline. Refinery closures in the U.S. also supported prices, where refiners in the Gulf of Mexico have shut about 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity ahead of Hurricane Isaac's arrival. "It's not only that (Hurricane Isaac), it's Venezuela too... U.S. cash is strong because of Amuay (Venezuela's largest refinery), but very steeply backwardated," said a gasoline trader. Venezuela's 645,000 barrel per day (bpd) Amuay refinery is offline following an explosion on Saturday and ensuing fires, which the country has since struggled to quell. In naphtha, arbitrage opportunities for export to Asia remained slim, a trader said. "If anything, imports could come in from the Red Sea to the NWE region" he said, adding that no trades in that direction had been done and the possible arbitrage route was just talk at that stage. "It used to be the usual arbitrage route," he added. GASOLINE * No barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded during Tuesday's window. * Barge prices ranged between $1,093-$1,102 a tonne fob ARA ahead of the window, up from Friday's $1,090 a tonne fob ARA window trade. * BP sold a cargo to Trafigura in the Mediterranean at $1,073 a tonne fob Med. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $17.33 a barrel at 1737 GMT, up from $15.09 a barrel at the close on Friday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,100 and $1,103 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,121-$1,135 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Statoil sold both to Trafigura and Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 24 cents at $112.50 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.25 percent at $3.1155 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.38 a barrel, down from $28.43 a barrel at the previous close and ahead of Hurricane Isaac's arrival in the Gulf of Mexico where production shutdowns were supporting U.S. oil prices. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two naphtha cargoes traded at $957 and $958 a tonne cif NWE on Tuesday. Prices were below Friday's range of bids at $966-$972 a tonne cif NWE. * Total offered down to $967 a tonne cif NWE, while Trafigura bid at $957 a tonne cif NWE. * Physical naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $4.67 a barrel, up from around $5.85 a barrel on Friday and close to $3 a barrel higher on the week. * The September crack was at about minus $4.70 a barrel, up sharply from $7.35 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by William Hardy)