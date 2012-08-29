LONDON, Aug 29 Gasoline and naphtha refining
margins stayed firm on Wednesday, supported by the large amount
of refining capacity that has been taken off line in the United
States.
Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was shut
down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 1200 GMT, unchanged
from Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Energy Department said, due to
Hurricane Isaac which is sweeping through Louisiana.
Margins were also bolstered by firm demand. Four-week
average gasoline demand in the United States was at its highest
level since Sept. 2011, the Energy Information Administration
said.
U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.51 million barrels last
week to 201.23 million barrels. Analysts had expected a draw of
1.4 million barrels.
Supply was also pushed lower by a blaze at the
645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay refinery in Venezuela, a factor
that also supported naphtha prices.
"It's hurricane related, plus the Venezuelan fire, plus
strong propane," a broker said.
High propane prices push up the price of naphtha, which is
used as an alternative feedstock in the petrochemical industry.
GASOLINE
* No barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded during
Wednesday's window and there were no bids or offers.
* Barge prices ranged between $1,090 and $1,096 a tonne fob
ARA before the window, slightly below the $1,093-$1,102 a tonne
range on Tuesday.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.20
a barrel at 1542 GMT, up from $17.33 a barrel around the same
time on Tuesday.
* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,108-$1,113 a tonne fob ARA, up from the
$1,100-$1,103 a tonne range on Tuesday.
* Statoil sold all three to Total.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at
$112.52 a barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.82
percent at $3.1005 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$27.38 a barrel, up from $26.38 a barrel the same time the
previous day.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* There were no naphtha cargoes traded. Cargoes were bid by
Trafigura and Gunvor up to $955 a tonne cif NWE, while Total
offered at $962 a tonne and Morgan Stanley offered at $961 a
tonne.
* This was within the vicinity of the $957 and $958 a tonne
cif NWE cargoes traded on Tuesday.
* The September crack was at about minus $4.85 a barrel,
slightly lower than the minus $4.70 a barrel the previous day,
but much firmer than for last week.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)