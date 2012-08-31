LONDON, Aug 31 Naphtha and gasoline refining margins stayed strong on Friday, but some market participants saw scope for a fallback in coming weeks with more refining capacity coming back on stream. Libya's largest oil refinery, Ras Lanuf which exports a significant amount of naphtha into the Mediterranean, has resumed operating after shutting during the uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi last year, traders said on Friday. "(Light oil products) are galactically strong, and naphtha is roofing as it is going into winter grade gasoline for blending purposes," one trader said. "But it's unlikely to last with Ras Lanuf returning." However other market participants pointed to maintenance due around Europe and elsewhere which should keep supply relatively tight and support prices. Prices and margins were also supported in the aftermath of hurricane Isaac. Four refineries that were in the path of the storm Isaac, representing 878,000 barrels-per-day or 11 percent of the U.S. Gulf Coast's refining capacity, remained shut on Friday, the U.S. Department of Energy's data arm said. GASOLINE * Activity in the window picked up, with six barges changing hands at $1,106-$1,115 a tonne fob ARA. Chevron and Gunvor sold to Trafigura. * Barge prices ranged between $1,102-$1,105 a tonne fob ARA ahead of the window, at the top end of the $1,097-$1,105 a tonne range the previous day. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $19.01 a barrel from $18.22 around the same time on Thursday. It was trading as low as around $10 a barrel in July. * Six barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,117-$1,119 a tonne fob ARA, compared to the $1,104 a tonne on Thursday. Vitol and Statoil sold all the barges to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.37 at $114.02 a barrel at 1611 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.17 percent at $3.1187 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.09 up from $27.52 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Trafigura sold one cargo to BP at $983 a tonne cif NWE, up from the $962 a tonne the previous day. * The physical naphtha crack was assessed at around minus $3.85 a barrel, up from the minus $4.63 a barrel the same time on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)