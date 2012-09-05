LONDON, Sept 5 Gasoline refining margins hit a
four-year high in Europe on Wednesday with flat prices bouyed by
tight supply in the prompt market as European refiners headed
into seasonal maintenance against a backdrop of strong demand
from the Americas.
The gasoline crack was up at around $21.46 a barrel early in
the session, the highest since September 2008,
as gasoline barges traded at a $105 premium to the October
swaps.
This partly reflected the upcoming switch from expensive
summer gasoline to the cheaper winter grade.
However, the huge disparity between September and October
was also an indication of the extreme tightness in the prompt
market due to a series of unplanned outages in the Americas and
the onset of seasonal maintenance in Europe.
"There is limited product. No one is really blending because
of the backwardation," a broker said.
"I am not seeing any blend demand, only for refiners," a
trader agreed, adding that the Mediterranean market was still
very tight.
Venezuela said that it was importing gasoline blending
components following a fire at its 650,000 barrels-per-day Amuay
refinery but is not buying finished gasoline.
"But even if they import blend components, it means they are
not being used elsewhere," a trader said.
Closer to home, Britain's consumer affairs watchdog is
looking into petrol pump pricing, suggesting that authorities
are becoming increasingly worried about rising fuel costs
.
GASOLINE
* Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at
$1,131-$1,132 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Tuesday's
$1,134-$1,139 a tonne levels. Trafigura bought the barges from
Chevron and Gunvor.
* Some 3,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,138 a
tonne fob ARA. Vitol sold 1,000 tonnes to Cargill and Trafigura
sold 2,000 tonnes to BP.
* At 1550 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $20.78 a barrel, but earlier in the session it touched a
four-year high of around $21.46 a barrel.
* Some 3,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in
the window at $1,153-$1,157 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's
$1,160-$1,167 a tonne levels. Statoil sold the barges to
Trafigura.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 57 cents at
$113.61 a barrel at 1552 GMT.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.21
percent at $2.9583 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$29.05 a barrel, slipping from $30.16 a barrel around the same
time on Tuesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Four naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $982-$984 a
tonne cif NWE, down a notch from Tuesday's $983-$987 a tonne
range.
* Vitol bought three cargoes from Statoil, Gunvor and
Glencore. Shell also bought a cargo from Glencore.
* The prompt naphtha crack strengthened to around minus
$3.25 a barrel from around minus $4.25 a barrel on Tuesday.
* Propane is now more expensive than naphtha, potentially
making naphtha the more attractive feedstock for petrochemical
end-users. Propane's premium to naphtha was assessed at just
over $4 a tonne after trading at a discount to naphtha all
summer.
* Traders said that propane prices had been boosted by
strong demand in the Far East and tight supply. "There is no
contango for the stocking of tanks in any of the pricing hubs,
so we are susceptible to spiking," a trader said.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)