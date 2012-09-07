LONDON, Sept 7 European gasoline refining margins remained elevated on Friday, pushing to fresh five-year highs early in the session before slipping back a little, later in the day. The gasoline crack touched almost $25 a barrel in the morning, driven up by strong flat prices on the back of European refinery maintenance and as the Americas continue to draw the fuel after unexpected outages. Traders thought the crack could remain at these levels for a few weeks, even allowing for the switch to the cheaper winter specification gasoline at the start of October. "It will probably be like this for a month at least," one trader said. "It seems there is a lot of maintenance going on." A drop off is expected from September to October due to the switch from the more expensive summer grade but traders thought it could be mid-October before real weakness emerges. Naphtha is being supported by petrochemical buying as alternative feedstock propane has sprinted past it and is now trading at a $19 a tonne premium to naphtha. Propane has been eagerly sought by Asian buyers at a time when supplies from the Middle East and North Africa have been falling. As a result, naphtha has found itself back in favour with petchem buyers in Europe. Traders said that gasoline cargoes had been moving to West Africa again, which is also likely to support naphtha as the West African grades take naphtha in the blend. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,144 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,156 a tonne on Thursday. Gunvor sold the barge to Shell. * The October swap was trading at about $1,051 a tonne at the close. * Some 4,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,151-$1,156 a tonne fob ARA. These trades came at premiums to the October swap of $105.25-$110 a tonne, and were up on Thursday's pre-window trades at $1,143-$1,155 a tonne. * Trafigura and Gunvor were sellers and Cargill was on the buy side. Noble was active on both sides of the market. * At 1545 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was trading at around $22.59 a barrel, down from $22.90 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. But earlier in the session it was up at almost $25 a barrel, according to Reuters data. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,165 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,169 a tonne on Thursday. Statoil sold the barges to Trafigura. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 67 cents at $114.16 a barrel at 1548 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.71 percent at $3.0422 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31.69 a barrel, up from $29.85 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $990-$993 a tonne cif NWE, down from $995-$999 a tonne on Thursday. * Vitol bought all the cargoes, with Glencore, BP and Morgan Stanley on the sell side. * The prompt naphtha crack was stronger at around minus $2.75 a barrel, up from around minus $4.25 a barrel on Thursday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)