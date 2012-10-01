LONDON, Oct 1 Gasoline and naphtha refining
margins remained firm on Monday, with a heavy maintenance
programme around Europe keeping prices well supported.
With many refineries running at lower capacity due to
seasonal maintenance, and the UK's Coryton plant closed, lower
supply has pushed margins for gasoline to near multi-year highs.
But analysts predicted that this strength will soon come to
an end as refineries come back onstream later this month and
into November.
"We see Northwest Europe Brent cracking margins averaging
around $5.50 per barrel in Q4, down from close to $9 per barrel
in Q3, but some 50 cents higher than in H1 2012," said David
Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
However, Europe's refiners may benefit from the greater
availability of easy-to-refine light, sweet crude with increased
production in the United States.
"It appears to increasingly be the case that the European
refining sector is indirectly benefiting from the U.S. shale
fortune, as light, sweet crude becomes available at relatively
affordable prices," Wech said.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. On
Friday one barge traded at $1,094 a tonne fob ARA.
* Some 9,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded ahead of
the window at $1,114-$1,122 a tonne fob ARA, above Friday's
$1,094-$1,120 a tonne range.
* Litasco and Chevron sold to BP and Cargill. Vitol appeared
on both sides of the market.
* At 1617 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $21.20 a barrel, up from around $19.03 a barrel on
Friday.
* One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,129 a
tonne fob ARA, up from $1,115-$1,120 a tonne on Friday. Statoil
sold the barge to Phillips 66.
* At 1619 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were down 55
cents at $111.84 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.79
percent at $2.8970 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$29.24 a barrel, slipping from $31 a barrel around the same time
on Friday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window. Morgan
Stanley bought the cargo from BASF at $968 a tonne cif NWE, up
from Friday's $959 a tonne price talk.
* The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $3.85 a
barrel, up from around minus $4.70 a barrel on Friday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)