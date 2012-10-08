LONDON, Oct 8 Gasoline and naphtha prices eased on Monday but remained underpinned by tight prompt supplies on both sides of the Atlantic coupled with low inventories. The United States is suffering from a gasoline shortage, particularly in California, culminating from the outage of Chevron's Richmond refinery. The crude distillation unit has been halted since August. Meanwhile, between 1.1 million barrels per day to 1.7 mln bpd of Europe's refining capacity will be offline into November, according to analysts at JBC Energy. West African demand for gasoline has also started to resurface, said one broker, with several fixtures seen heading to the region, particularly Nigeria but it was not clear if these were sold or unsold parcels. Nigeria's oil products regulator PPPRA has allocated fourth quarter gasoline imports but the official list has yet to be published. Participants doubt, however, that many importers, apart from those able to swap products for crude, will be able to buy gasoline as it remains unclear whether the repayment of subsidies, following a lengthy government investigation into fraud, has been fully resolved. Furthermore, banks could be reticent in financing future transactions. Further buoying naphtha, petrochemical companies were said to be re-stocking for the new quarter, one market player said, and favouring naphtha to expensive propane. The propane/naphtha spread, which reversed in August, is now at $70 a tonne as winter demand for propane rises. Maintenance at Algeria's largest refinery, Skikda, a major naphtha producer continued to be a supporting factor. The turnaround, which began in June, is expected to continue until December. Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach was seeking four prompt cargoes of gasoline via tender, but availabilities were very thin and Sonatrach was still waiting for offers, a trader said. Egypt's state oil company EGPC also tendered for 315,000 tonnes of gasoline for October to December delivery ,with bids remaining valid until Oct. 9 but the tender could be cancelled again, several players said, as gasoline premiums have soared in a tight market. GASOLINE * Five barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,086-$1,096 a tonne fob ARA. Trafigura sold all five barges to Statoil. * Some 8,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier in the day at $1,083-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,101-$1,120 a tonne on Friday. Deals ranged at premiums to the November swap of $72.50 to $91.00 a tonne. * Litasco and Phillips66 sold to Shell, Gunvor and BP. * At 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $17.04 a barrel, down from around $20.16 a barrel on Friday. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,109 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,119-$1,120 a tonne on Friday. Gunvor and Statoil sold barges to Litasco and Total. * At 1545 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down 8 cents at $111.94 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.58 percent at $2.9353 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $33.95 a barrel up from $33.60 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * In the Mediterranean, Trafigura sold a cargo to BP at $1,101 a tonne. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought two cargoes in the Platts window, one from BP at $973 and the second from Trafigura at $972 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, slightly up from Friday's deals at $970/$972 a tonne cif NWE. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $2.60 a barrel, weaker compared with Friday at $1.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)