LONDON, Oct 8 Gasoline and naphtha prices eased
on Monday but remained underpinned by tight prompt supplies on
both sides of the Atlantic coupled with low inventories.
The United States is suffering from a gasoline shortage,
particularly in California, culminating from the outage of
Chevron's Richmond refinery. The crude distillation unit has
been halted since August.
Meanwhile, between 1.1 million barrels per day to 1.7 mln
bpd of Europe's refining capacity will be offline into November,
according to analysts at JBC Energy.
West African demand for gasoline has also started to
resurface, said one broker, with several fixtures seen heading
to the region, particularly Nigeria but it was not clear if
these were sold or unsold parcels.
Nigeria's oil products regulator PPPRA has allocated fourth
quarter gasoline imports but the official list has yet to be
published.
Participants doubt, however, that many importers, apart from
those able to swap products for crude, will be able to buy
gasoline as it remains unclear whether the repayment of
subsidies, following a lengthy government investigation into
fraud, has been fully resolved. Furthermore, banks could be
reticent in financing future transactions.
Further buoying naphtha, petrochemical companies were said
to be re-stocking for the new quarter, one market player said,
and favouring naphtha to expensive propane. The propane/naphtha
spread, which reversed in August, is now at $70 a tonne as
winter demand for propane rises.
Maintenance at Algeria's largest refinery, Skikda, a major
naphtha producer continued to be a supporting factor. The
turnaround, which began in June, is expected to continue until
December.
Algeria's state oil firm Sonatrach was seeking four prompt
cargoes of gasoline via tender, but availabilities were very
thin and Sonatrach was still waiting for offers, a trader said.
Egypt's state oil company EGPC also tendered for 315,000
tonnes of gasoline for October to December delivery ,with bids
remaining valid until Oct. 9 but the tender could be cancelled
again, several players said, as gasoline premiums have soared in
a tight market.
GASOLINE
* Five barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at
$1,086-$1,096 a tonne fob ARA. Trafigura sold all five barges to
Statoil.
* Some 8,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier
in the day at $1,083-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$1,101-$1,120 a tonne on Friday. Deals ranged at premiums to the
November swap of $72.50 to $91.00 a tonne.
* Litasco and Phillips66 sold to Shell, Gunvor and BP.
* At 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $17.04 a barrel, down from around $20.16 a barrel on
Friday.
* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,109
a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,119-$1,120 a tonne on Friday.
Gunvor and Statoil sold barges to Litasco and Total.
* At 1545 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down 8
cents at $111.94 a barrel.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.58
percent at $2.9353 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$33.95 a barrel up from $33.60 a barrel around the same time on
Friday.
* In the Mediterranean, Trafigura sold a cargo to BP at
$1,101 a tonne.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol bought two cargoes in the Platts window, one from BP
at $973 and the second from Trafigura at $972 a tonne cif
Northwest Europe, slightly up from Friday's deals at $970/$972 a
tonne cif NWE.
* The naphtha crack was at around minus $2.60 a barrel,
weaker compared with Friday at $1.90 a barrel.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)